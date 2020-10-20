Learner Dad: Is it worth your while making the kids tidy up their own mess?

I ALWAYS u sed to wonder why people with kids had wonky back pockets in their jeans. Now I know. S ocks. Or bits of plastic. Or pencils. Or chestnuts, or whatever else ends up in your back pocket after the evening tidy-up before the kids go to bed. I usually forget about what’s in mine until a pair of jeans comes out of the wash in a worse state than it went in, because of all the shrapnel floating around in the back pocket. This is going to get worse now that we’re just a few days from the hour going back.

Right up to late October, a lot of the kids’ mess ends up around the garden, where the smaller stuff can be crunched up by the lawnmower. (It’s a very satisfying sound.) With five months of dewy damp grass ahead of us, the mess is going to move indoors, and we’re faced with the Big Question for all parents – is it worth your while m aking the kids tidy up their own mess?

Yes, they’ll probably end up as better adults, but you won’t live long enough to see that, because the stress of watching a six-year-old picking up Lego will send you to an early grave.

We’re not showing much consistency at tidy-up time. Basically, if I’m not tired, I have just about enough energy at 7pm every evening to bully and bribe the kids into cleaning up the front room. (The front room is the scene of the crime in our house.) But if energy levels are low, I know I’ll just end up losing the will to live, so I find it easier to get down on my knees and tidy it up myself, even if my knees love reminding me that I’m 53 years old.

I think a lot of parenting is about picking your battles, and tidying up isn’t the hill I want to die on. So, I’ll be spending time on my knees in the coming months. Or maybe I’ll just the give the front room a quick once-over with the lawnmower. That’s an option as well.

Money matters:

Our trainee-hippy eight year old doesn’t seem too bothered by money. Her brother, however, seems obsessed. A lot of the mess on the front room floor these days is his coins back out of the biscuit tin again, so he can count how much money he has.

I’m not sure whether this is a counting thing or a money thing . If it’s counting, he’s just a kid that likes maths and that will probably make life a bit easier for him in terms of a career. I f it’s a money obsession , I’m not so sure . I know a few people who like money for money’s sake, and they never seem happy with their lives. Basically, they just can’t get enough.

But I also have come across a few people who never seem to worry about money, mainly because other people are on hand to bail them out. I guess he could always bail out his hippy sister if her pop-up ‘Incense, Crystals and Miracles’ shop goes belly up. (We all know she’s going to open one.)

Visiting rights:

We’re still at Level 3 of Covid restrictions as I write, with all house visits banned except on compassionate grounds. I don’t know if this includes social visits to grandparents, they haven’t made it clear yet, probably because they don’t want to unleash the dreaded cocoon word. What I do know is that touch matters.

The first thing my daughter and my mother do when we pay a visit is throw themselves into each other’s arms. All the phone calls and socially distanced door-step visits in the world can’t make up for that moment when they fold into each other.

I think I get more out of it than they do. It’s early days yet, but when I do write my letter to Santa, I’m going to ask him to let my daughter and mother have a good old hug on Christmas Day. And I might ask for some new knees as well.