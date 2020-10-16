Ask Audrey: My wife wants me to shift her in public, to show we're still an item

It’s a tricky one alright. My Conor found out about myself and Paulo and insisted on a bit of public shifting, so I got off with Paulo’s hotter brother Marco on the Grand Parade an I honestly think it made things worse
I haven’t heard the word Jezebel since I arrived home from my Debs in a Pres jersey. My friend is a Sex Counsellor, we call her Dirty Denise. I said, how do you deal with a guy with performance issues? She said, I swipe left. #Harsh
It’s the questions on everyone’s lips. I rang the Posh Cousin there and said what does driving new a gas guzzler around Cork say about you now? She replied, it says, ‘ I didn’t even notice that the price went up. P.S. Take that, ye polar bears.’
My ex is a fierce Republican, that’s why he’s my ex. (I thought the balaclava was just for our role-play, but no.) I said, what would it take for you to go back into the United Kingdom. He said, I’d need to hear an apology for trying to nick Saoirse Ronan. I said, is that all? He said, attempting to pronounce her name would make Boris Johnson look like a clown on the world stage. I said, it’s not like he needs any help!
My Conor tried sourdough for a few weeks in April. I said, why did you stop baking the bread? He said, I had real trouble getting it to rise. I said nothing, because of the no-more-gags letter sent by solicitors for Erectile Dysfunction Ireland.