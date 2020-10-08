Ask Audrey: 'I’m more likely to shift a hurler from the Rockies'

C’mere, what’s the story with closing off-licences just because students can’t stop breathing on top of each other. 7 am this morning, I’m in the scratcher when I hear the beep-beep of a truck reversing into my drive.

Opened the window, it’s Budgie, I says, Budgie, what time of the day is this to be reversing into my drive? It’s an emergency Donie, says he, I seen a thing on Facebook that says Bill Gates is planning to close all the off-licences and we should contact our cousins in America to get them to vote for Donald Trump - so I decided to get two months worth of cans just in case, do you want some?

I said, of course I want some ya gowl, that’s why I went out last night and bought them when I saw the news. Long story short, we have a surplus, so do you know anyone that would like to buy a slab of cans?

Dowcha Donie, Blackpool.

Ah come off it, will ya? You want me to shift a slab of cans in Posh Cork – I’m more likely to shift a hurler from the Rockies. #NoChance

I live on the Cork side of the Cork-Kerry border in Ballydesmond, our house is called Jesus Lads That Was a Close One #UpDeRebels. (It’s very small writing on the sign, we normally just use the the old Eircode these days.)

Anyway, I’ve a boyfriend, he’s from across the border on the Kerry side, don’t tell anyone. (He does this thing with his tongue, oh lads, stop the lights.) He says we won’t be able to see each other for three weeks because leaving your county is banned under Level 3, and he believes in following the rules.

Imagine that from a Kerry man. I’m convinced he has some old Kerry wan over there, do you think I should go over and take a look?

Rosealeen, Ballydesmond.

Don’t even think about it. Any investigation involves getting a straight answer out of a Kerry man – that’s about as bad for you as snogging Donald Trump. (I’ll be thinking about that now for the rest of the day. Thanks.)

It’s getting dodgy on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Could Do With Seeing Less Of Their Mothers.

Laura_Heli-PadinTheGarden said her mother rang last night and said ‘now that they’ve banned you from going for a 4 hour liquid lunch with your friends in Douglas, is there any chance you could call over to see your old mother?’ #UnCalledFor.

Emma_TheGemma said she was all excited telling her mother she got a 73 grand boob job for her wedding anniversary from Ken, only for the old bitch to take all the joy out of the occasion with, ‘isn’t it well for ya.’

My own mother doesn’t listen to the news, she says it’s just for northsiders – would it be sly to tell her that we’re in Level 5 and I can’t see her until Christmas?

Jenni, Douglas Road

I rang my mother there and said, Level 3 mother, I need to see less of you. She said, I need to see less of me too, but they have those Christmas Stollen Bites in Aldi now and I’m the size of a house. (She’s good crack in small doses.)

Hello old stock. The wife Monica and myself are both working from home again because of the old Covid. It’s no problem really, I just ring my right-hand man Noel every morning and tell him to keep the ship on a steady course, I inherited the company off my old man, so there is no point in me doing any work.

He always laughs as if it’s a joke, but we both know it’s true. Anyway, the problem is my wife Monica is a great fan of daytime sex, or a nooner as she calls it herself.

I’m more of a late at night tomcat myself, preferably with a drop of the old sherry on board because Monica isn’t what she used to be on the looks front. How would you get out of a nooner yourself?

Reggie, Blackrock Road.

I think the important thing here is communication. My Conor asked me once, what is your favourite time of day for a bit of action. I said, whenever you’re out playing golf. #Italians

Guten tag. By day I am a data analyst for a large financial institution, by night I am a sex-slave for a very rich hippy in south Tipperary.

She said, is there anything you’d rather not do, and I said, drive through Clonmel with the windows open, what is wrong with that town? Anyway, last night I headed back towards Cork city with her dog Eco Woof, to bring him for his weekly dose of reiki.

We were stopped by a Guard at the Cork border who said, Halt Actung, Operation Fanacht. (I think he was mocking me.) Anyway, what is this fanacht, I cannot find it in my English dictionary?

Jurgen, Berlin and Ballincollig.

That sounds like Irish, so I checked with my gaeilgeoir friend Síle O’TabhairGrantDom. I said, what does Operation Fanacht mean? She said, it means stay. I said, I thought it meant the government wants to pretend that they care about the Irish language? She said, it means that too.