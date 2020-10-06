Learner Dad: Buy a club jersey for your child and within two hours, they will tell you they hate the sport in question

WE'RE having the TikTok conversation in our house. Our eight-year-old’s best buddy has a TikTok account, where he posts videos of his latest dances. She wants to look at them and I can’t blame her – he’s a very funny guy and I wouldn’t mind seeing them myself. But TikTok seems like a social media channel too far. I do a bit of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook myself, I have an inkling how they operate, but TikTok feels like it was designed to keep the adults out.

My wife opened it on her phone yesterday and said there was something off about the way it popped up a video of young teenagers dancing in mini-skirts. That said, we can’t keep our daughter off it forever.

My friend is an IT expert who’s given talks about staying safe online in schools around Cork – he invited me over for lunch yesterday to show off his latest loaf of sourdough (this is where we are now, in a baking competition). He told me he’s had to think about TikTok for his own kids, and made the point that you’re just opening them up to mockery and possible bullying if you keep your kids off an app that is being used by everyone else in their class.

However, he said, you don’t want to introduce them to it too early and have them picking up the phone every five minutes to see how many people liked their post. So, when do you let them on TikTok? They have to be 13 to use the full app, but there is an under 13 version where they can create videos without posting them, and view videos that are deemed suitable for kids. This seems like a runner.

I’ve just finished reading an article on the parental controls available to make sure your kids get to experience the good stuff while staying as safe as possible. In the end, I’d like to see my daughter on TikTok sooner rather than later. She’s the creative one in the family, always drawing stuff and writing songs with names like ‘My love is as strong as a silverback gorilla’.

I think s he’d thrive on a platform that seems built for show-offs. (There’s nothing wrong with show-offs, sure isn’t her Dad one as well?)

Picture: iStock

Quick change:

Here is my two-hour rule for parents. Buy a club jersey for your child and within two hours, they will tell you they hate the sport in question and would like to try gymnastics. We’ve been through this with my daughter already, who decided that Gaelic football wasn’t for her soon after we emptied out the club shop. Now herself and her brother are in a local soccer club, with matches coming up shortly, Covid-19 permitting. The minute I buy the jerseys, they’re going to develop an interest in rugby or lacrosse or something that isn’t soccer. I’m going to take that chance, I love watching my kids playing soccer. I liked watching them playing GAA as well, but it wasn’t to be. So if anyone needs a Nemo Rangers jersey for a six year old, hardly ever worn, give me a shout on Twitter.

Bread of life:

My wife and I spend a lot of time talking about bread. She was the first person to alert me to the fact that white sliced pan is basically cake.

I didn’t want to face up to it for ages, because who needs sex when you can have a sausage sandwich with brown sauce on fresh sliced-pan?

Anyway, the white bread problem is pretty much official after t he Supreme Court in Ireland ruled that the bread in Subway’s heated sandwiches can not legally be classified as bread because it has too much sugar in it. Bye bye white bread. That would be fine if my kids could agree on what kind of brown bread they like, but they can’t. We’re like a mini-bakery here with two different types of brown and my latest mid-life crisis sourdough on the go.

Sometimes you’d miss the delicious simplicity of the O’Dowds white bread we used to live on when I was growing up in Kinsale.