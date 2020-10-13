Learner Dad: 'I wanted to be a cowboy at their age'

IS anyone else having trouble getting their kids to move in the morning? That first day back to school, when they woke us at 6.45 with Christmas-morning excitement, seems like a dream at this stage.

Getting them out of bed isn’t the problem. The boys get up first in our house, so my son usually shuffles in and lies on the dining-room sofa while I make the porridge. Sometimes we’ll talk about our dreams, but mainly we just savour some silence in each other’s company, as the sun comes up outside. The porridge made, the womenfolk get up and we eat breakfast together, usually in good form.

Then the problems start. Socks that went on in 10 seconds a few weeks ago are now like a contortion challenge that could take up to an hour if we don’t intervene. Every time I look at my son he is putting something on back to front. Take an eye off my daughter and she’ll start doing something other than dressing herself – this morning I found her with the cards out, playing a game of Patience. Let’s just say patience was thin on the ground at that stage, and the shouting began.

The wife and I then had the classic ‘is everyone like this or is it just our kids?’ conversation. I’m very much on the ‘everyone is like this’ side of the argument, because I can’t accept that my kids could be bold. (Where did they get it from?) My wife, the harder taskmaster, thinks they should be doing a lot better and named a friend of ours whose three kids dress themselves in time for school every morning.

I was starting to come around to her way of thinking until I met this friend walking her three kids up to school this morning, a couple of minutes late. Who knows what is really going on in other people’s houses every morning? I’ll carry on thinking there is nothing wrong with my kids – at least until tomorrow morning when we go through it all again.

Books galore:

I was in Waterstones in Cork recently signing copies of my new book, 101 Reasons Why Ireland is Better Than England. (How do mean you don’t have a copy?) You hear a lot of people talking about the demise of bookshops, but this one was buzzing on a Tuesday afternoon, in a safe and socially-distanced kind of way. I finally twigged why people like bookshops. They’re not just places where you buy a book, you can do that from the sofa now, they’re places where you go to be around people that share a broad interest.

Bookshops are a club with free entry, where you can go to look at books, and at other humans looking at books, and feel like you belong. My eight year old just loaned a book to a friend in her class, it’s Gordon’s Game by Gordon D’Arcy, co-written with Paul Howard. My daughter found it lying around at home, read it from cover to cover and gave it to her friend at school who loves rugby. Welcome to the club. I hope there are streets of bookshops for them to browse around in years to come.

Career planning:

My sister has a very loud and distinctive laugh, which she unleashed the other day while talking to our six year old. He had just told her his career plan, which is to be a marine biologist from Monday to Thursday, and then on Friday he’ll write computer games. His sister then piped up with the news that she plans to be a one-day-a-week marine biologist and landscape gardener on the other four. There could be some job-share potential there.

I wanted to be a cowboy at their age. I can still remember the guy in my class who said he’d like to be an Indian. Kids are growing up faster now, and there’s nothing wrong with that really. There was no way half my class in Kinsale could have gone on to be a fireman unless all but two of us emigrated to New York. And marine biologist looks like a great choice, because the ways things are going, it won’t be long before we’re all back living in the sea.