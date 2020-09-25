Ask Audrey: Douglas Road Stunners won't collect kids from school

It’s getting angry on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Don’t Answer When the School Rings In Case We Have to Bring Our Kids Home for the Day. Kiera_ImGettingAFacialAt11 said she’s not paying 85 grand a year in tax just so some cowardly teacher can fling her little Hugo back at her because he has a persistent cough, fever and fatigue.

Alannah_DontBecomeATeacherSo said she’s been reported to the guards for shouting ‘I pay your wages bitch’ when the headmistress rang for her to come to pick up her little Hugo. (We all have little Hugos.) Norry ‘ mams’ have no problem picking up their kids early — they’re only watching Corrie and eating a sharing pack of Doritos anyway — but people like me on the Douglas Road are incredibly busy living our best lives. Do you think it would be ok to give a fake number to the school?

— Jenni, Douglas Road

M y friend is a headmistress, we’re all a bit afraid of her. I said, how do ye find Douglas Road parents who won’t pick up their kids? She said, we have a sniffer dog that can smell McWilliam Sailing bags and a sense of entitlement from two kilometres away.

C’mere, what’s the story with all the langers going around town on electric bikes. My friend Budgie rang last night and said he was calling over to show me his new bike. I said see ya in 30 minutes so boy, he said, more like 15 Donie , it’s electric, eats up the hills .

I said, why didn’t you get a Vespa and he said, nah Donie boy, the beauty of the electric bike is when you see a gorgeous old doll you start pedalling and she says, 'oh look, a fitness fanatic'. So I say to her, 'hop on the back girl and we’ll go somewhere to do the business', and some of them get furious at the cheek of it but they can’t catch me to give me a thump, Donie, because I do have an electric bike. So, Audrey, should I be like Budgie and join the two-wheeled revolution ?

— Dowcha Donie, Blackpool

M y cousin is doing her thesis in Sociology, the working title is This is So Much Better than Having a Proper Job. I said, what does electric bike say about modern society? She said, lazy, virtue signalling from people with no taste. I said, no wonder they’re so popular in Bishopstown.

Guten tag. I was having very little luck on the dating game in Cork, until I put Liverpool Football Club in my Tinder profile. Now I am unable to cope with the number of messages asking if I am the Liverpool gaffer , Jurgen Klopp, in disguise, ya. Last night I called to this girl’s house for Netflix and chill, but when I got there she gave me a baseball cap and glasses and said ‘put them on there, boy and tell me I need to press higher up the pitch’.

I can’t repeat the impact this had on her sex drive in a family newspaper, but I can barely walk this morning from all the ‘pressing higher up the pitch’. I am worn out from these pervy Liverpool fans who fancy Jurgen Klopp. How can I make it stop?

— Jurgen, Ballincollig and Berlin, Jurgen is my real name

I bet you say that to all the girls. My friend is a football fanatic. I said, is there anything worse than non-stop sex with a Liverpool fan? She said, listening to them banging on about winning the league.

Hello old stock. Duckie Prendergast showed me this thing on Facebook saying that Covid-19 is actually a hoax concocted by a global elite. I said, that’s a disgrace Duckie, a global elite and we’re not part of it. So I looked them up on Google , found theglobalelite.com and rang their contact number. The guy on the other end took my details and asked how I made my money?

I said I waited for my old man to die and inherited it , like everyone else on the Blackrock Road. Then he asked my net wealth so I told him, €4.5m mansion and a 40-foot yacht that I use to bring money to Jersey for ‘tax-management’ purposes, you know yourself. He said, well I didn’t know until now, but I must tell you that this is a Revenue Commissioners sting and as such, we’ll be in touch. The dirty shysters! Is that legal?

— Reggie, Blackrock Road

They caught you as well. I rang them for the laugh, when I gave them my Eircode they transferred me to JustGettingBy.ie. I really need to get out of Ballinlough.

H ow’re oo’ goin’ on? There’s a 70-year-old guy over from London, throwing his money around Dunmanway, didn’t my wife catch his eye yesterday and her with new runners.

He said, he’d pay us €50,000 to spend a night with herself, nothing inappropriate, he’d be a complete gentleman. Herself is dead keen, she has her eye on a new kitchen, but I don’t know. Would I be a fool to trust a rich English man, tell me?

— Dan Paddy Andy, Dunmanway

Well, you know what they say about rich English men. So do I, but there is no way I’m going to repeat it here because they have loads of lawyers.