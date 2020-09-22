Five intimate wedding venues to make your small wedding feel extra special

From rugged coastlines to beloved brew-pubs, there's a venue to suit every intimate wedding. Here are a few that caught our eye and are perfect to celebrate your big day while keeping the guest list within current regulations.

The Franciscan Well, Cork city

The beer garden of the Franciscan Well

The Franciscan Well hosted its first wedding recently and the venue is ideal for a small, intimate gathering. With flowers, fairy lights and flowing beer, it’s bound to keep everyone happy.

Seven Heads lavender farm, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork

You can book this stunning coastal lavender farm for your outdoor wedding and ensure each and every guest’s jaw drops when they check out the views. Gorgeous.

Muckross Abbey, Killarney, Co Kerry

Magherita Frezza and Fechin Heery who were married recently in Muckross Abbey, Killarney. Picture: Emily Doran

How about a non-religious ceremony amid the ancient ruins of Muckross Abbey in Killarney National Park? Just imagine how beautiful your wedding photos would be.

The River Lee Hotel

Where to go when you want good views, great food and a city centre location? The Lookout and The Snug in The River Lee Hotel are contemporary spaces with a cool, intimate vibe. They have a river view and a terrace ideal for BBQs. Perfect for a laid back city do.

Inish Beg Estate, Baltimore, Co Cork

Who said you need to stay near civilisation for your big day? Inish Beg is a private island estate in Baltimore, West Cork. You and your guests would have exclusive use of the estate facilities on your wedding day. It doesn’t get any more intimate than that.