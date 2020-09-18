Ask Audrey: Would I be safe in Dublin or is it hopping with the Covid?

My cousin lives in Dublin because she did something terrible in a past life. I rang her there. She said Matt Damon isn’t letting anyone within 100 metres because he’s heard that it’s highly contagious. I said, Covid-19? She said, no the DART accent. #TodallyRoight.
My niece writing a book on Kerry people, it’s called The Meaning Of Yerra. I said, does everyone in Kerry have a herd of alpacas in their back garden. She said, don’t be ridiculous – some of them have llamas.
My cousin became a journalist because he hates disposable income and the truth. I said, does anyone like this government? He said, my sources tell me the Covid-19 virus is delighted with the way they’re handling things. #Harsh
I rang the Green party hotline there on 1-800-Judgemental. This Italian guy answered and said how can I help ? I said, what do you think of electric bikes? He said, I would he happy to get up on one. I said, you’re Italian, you’d be happy to get up on anything. He said, that’s both racist and true. #Meeting Him4 Coffee MaybeMore
My cousin is an epidemiologist. (An actual epidemiologist now, not just a guy who watched two videos on YouTube.) I said, would you travel abroad right now. He said, absolutely . I said, where? He said, anywhere to get away from this government.