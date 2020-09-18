Ask Audrey: Would I be safe in Dublin or is it hopping with the Covid?

Hi girl, I’m the leading influencer in South Munster measured by the number of my followers who required hospitalisation after they used some face cream that I promoted for eight grand on my Instagram feed. (You hardly think I’d put that gunk on myself.)

Anyway, I just heard that Matt Damon and your one from Killing Eve are back in Dublin doing their film , amazeballs for me on the cred front if I could stalk them and get a selfie or two.

Would I be safe in Dublin or is it hopping with the Covid?

@YouSoWishLike, Turners Cross and Monte Carlo

My cousin lives in Dublin because she did something terrible in a past life. I rang her there. She said Matt Damon isn’t letting anyone within 100 metres because he’s heard that it’s highly contagious. I said, Covid-19? She said, no the DART accent. #TodallyRoight.

Hello old stock.

Consternation here on the Blackrock Road, I have a new neighbour and isn’t he from Kerry. I thought first that he must have won the lottery to afford a 5 million euro mansion down here, but then I heard that his wife is from Limerick, so it’s obviously drugs.

Anyway, I heard loud animal noise s coming from his place this morning – I assumed it was just himself and the wife having a conversation , so you can imagine my surprise when I took out my perving telescope and saw that he was a herd of alpacas in the back garden.

I went over to the wall and said what’s the story old stock; he said he can’t help turning his house into a tourist attraction, because he’s from Kerry.

I hear now that he is going to start charging visitors from Monday. How can I put a stop to this?

Reggie, Blackrock Road.

My niece writing a book on Kerry people, it’s called The Meaning Of Yerra. I said, does everyone in Kerry have a herd of alpacas in their back garden. She said, don’t be ridiculous – some of them have llamas.

C’mere, I was following the news there during the week on T witter about the new Covid restrictions.

Typical Dublin like, they get a category all of their own from day one, two and a bit, because God forbid that they’d be like the rest of us.

And it’s no joke for Cork to be lumped in with gimpy places like Cavan and Westmeath.

But my biggest problem was when people started criticising the government for being a pack of Muppets. That’s fierce unfair on the Muppet Show. Y ou’d get more sense out of the Swedish Chef than you would out of Leo Varadkar.

And I know he’s one of our own, but Micheál Martin isn’t a patch on Kermit the Frog. So, can we stop calling them Muppets , because it’s much worse than that like ?

Dowcha Donie, Blackpool.

My cousin became a journalist because he hates disposable income and the truth. I said, does anyone like this government? He said, my sources tell me the Covid-19 virus is delighted with the way they’re handling things. #Harsh

I t’s getting lively on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Are Too Posh To Pedal .

Fifi_MineCost3GrandActually said the best thing about electric bikes is the way you can glide along looking amazing, rather than coming across as some Sweaty Betty from Grange who’s wrecked from all the pedalling.

Laura_HouseinCastlegregory said she has nothing against polar bears or trees, it’s not like they’re Norries, but there is no way she’s getting out of her Range Rover to cycle around on something that doesn’t have a numberplate saying 202 C bitches, I’m richer than you.

So like, can you get a message to the Greens and tell them we’ll go electric if they put a numberplate on the bike?

Jenni, Douglas Road.

I rang the Green party hotline there on 1-800-Judgemental. This Italian guy answered and said how can I help ? I said, what do you think of electric bikes? He said, I would he happy to get up on one. I said, you’re Italian, you’d be happy to get up on anything. He said, that’s both racist and true. #Meeting Him4 Coffee MaybeMore

Guten Tag.

My brother is coming to over to visit me in Ballincollig soon because he would like to sample the crack.

We have been trying to make sense of the Covid-19 travel restrictions here in Ireland and I have to admit it would be easier to understand a Dortmund man with his head in a bucket of water. (Dortmund is the German word for Dunmanway).

The newspaper says that Germany will be added to your Green List because our infection rate is under 50, at 21. So far so good. But the Irish infection rate is 48 and rising which means that shortly you will not be allowed to travel from Ireland to Ireland.

My head is turning into an apple strudel from trying to understand this situation . Can you clarify?

Jurgen, Ballincollig and Berlin.

My cousin is an epidemiologist. (An actual epidemiologist now, not just a guy who watched two videos on YouTube.) I said, would you travel abroad right now. He said, absolutely . I said, where? He said, anywhere to get away from this government.