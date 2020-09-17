Learning Points: The terrible reality of calculated Leaving Cert grades

Now that first round offers have been released the terrible reality of calculated grades has finally set in for many students across the country. Points for most courses saw a significant rise, which meant students who thought they were safe with the points they had achieved were bitterly disappointed last Friday. It can be such a difficult time for parents, watching their children experience crushing disappointment after working diligently all year.

This pandemic has disrupted so much of our lives, but the students of 2020 have felt the full brunt of it. Not only were they in the dark for many months whether or not their leaving certificate exam would go ahead, they were then told it was postponed and finally cancelled. What a rollercoaster of a year and now many of them have missed out on their preferred course because of the spike in points caused by overly predicted grades.

While this has suited many students, private schools seem to have fared less well in this new process. It seems the algorithm utilised by the Department of Education and Skills may have been inherently flawed because it couldn’t take into account the individual performance of each school. We all know, the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour and surely a school that has a rich history of producing high grades and ambitious students would logically expect that this cohort would be in line with all the years that have gone before.

That’s the culture and tradition of a school. Not so. I spoke to many anguished students last week and the utter disillusionment at the entire process was very present in those conversations. We have let this cohort of students down. The points have surged and many schools did not receive the grades in line with past performances. It is the perfect storm. And there is no answer. There seems to be tumbleweed blowing around the corridors of the Department of Education.

I was involved in the process of calculating grades for The Institute of Education and I saw first hand how serious the management and teachers took the process and how they agonised over each grade. I find myself wondering, what was the point in all of that arduous and diligent work? Those results, in many cases, were lowered significantly by the Department of Education, without justification. We have all heard the stories about native German speakers being downgraded from H1 to H2 or H3, in some cases.

How can they explain this? The algorithm is blind? Of course, it is, but does that not mean that particular schools were treated unfairly? There seems to be a sentiment out there that, ‘ah sure they're rich kids, they’ll be grand’. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as many parents work more than one job or take out loans to pay for their children to receive the best possible opportunity to reach their potential. And even if the children’s parents are wealthy, does that mean they are not entitled to fairness? Parents are left wondering what it was all for, what was the sacrifice for, when the grades given by the experts, teachers, would be mauled by standardisation.

There is a considerable amount of anger felt by parents and rightly so. They feel their children have been treated unfairly, without thought and have been utterly let down. The Department of Education says that the process was blind and everyone was treated equally. However, when you analyse it in the cold light of day, I think we can all see that some were treated more equally than others, some students lost out (because of where they went to school) while other student’s grades soared. Fair? I also find myself thinking, what exactly have we taught the class of 2020? I don’t know what the answer to that question is, but I see the dejection and devastation in families as teenagers are left reeling after working hard for six years. And for what? I feel ashamed that this class has been betrayed by the system they put so much faith in.

Having said that, it is very important that we help our children remain positive and look for alternatives to the course they have lost out on. Teenagers can be quite rigid and fixed in their thought process and can limit themselves to one course but there are many ways to access a college course. It might mean they attempt a different course for a year and then come back to what they wanted to do originally. There is no doubt about it; they got the short straw in the most important exam of their life. The repercussions of this whole mess will be felt for many years to come. But we have to help our children remain positive and search for alternatives to the route they want to take. But once again, our teenagers are left without a voice.