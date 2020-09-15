Learner Dad: 'Do you get men on the parent WhatsApp groups at school, or is it just the women?'

WE cooked some of the potatoes my wife grew out the back, the other night. They weren’t great. I didn’t say so at the time, because honesty isn’t always the best policy. My wife is nothing if not a straight talker though and admitted they weren’t up to much. The kids took one bite and made a face. This is sad in a way because new potatoes were a huge thing for Irish people who grew up in the '70s and '80s. That’s probably because, back then the spuds we’d been eating every day since March had tasted like warm wax. Our kids are used to decent spuds all year round, eating foreign varieties like Maris Piper that would have you shot for being pro-British in the 1980s. They have no time for floury Golden Wonders, preferring a nice 'soapy' spud like their Dad.

WhatsApp parents:

Do you get men on the parent WhatsApp groups at school, or is it just the women? I’m talking about the unofficial ones here that spring up at the school gate, where moms (as far as I can see) share information and gossip and answer questions like ‘my youngest one has a slight temperature, do you think I should dose him up with Calpol and send him in any way?’ (No, apparently.)

My wife is on a group for our school, she brings me up to date with the mammy mood every evening – I reckon it’s a better gauge of what’s going on in the country than anything you’d get on the news. I suppose as a journalist, I should join this group, but I get the feeling that this is a woman-only affair. The mood last night was somewhere between ‘cranky about keeping their kids out of school for a sniffle’ to ‘anyone on for a few cocktails on Friday night?’ I don’t think I’ll be invited to that either.

Home sick:

Our eight-year-old is out with a virus. It’s not THE virus, but the doctor said to keep her out for a few days to give her a chance to recover. We’d probably have sent her in pre-Covid, but the WhatsApp groups would go on fire now if sent in a sniffler. And do you know what, they have a point.

One of the good things to come out of this is we’ll stop sending sick kids to school just because we don’t want them moping around the house. Actually, moping around the house isn’t all bad. My eight-year-old found an injured butterfly and looked after it for a while. It was fun watching the two of them playing in the front room, the butterfly landing on her every now and again for a rest. My daughter is a trainee hippy who thinks this is the same butterfly (she calls her Vanessa) who has been visiting our garden every autumn for the past five years. Who am I to say that’s not true? Although if she still believes that when she’s 12, we might have to have a talk.

Sugar buns:

With his sister on the sick for a few days, it’s just our six-year-old and myself on the walk up Tory Top Road to school every morning. The routine is always the same. The first half of the walk he tells me, in some detail, about the Nintendo game he is getting for Christmas. I just nod away and say good man during that bit, because I’m not a great one for video games. Then we pass Aldi, and he asks how long before they get their sugar buns in for Christmas? Sugar buns are his name for Stollen Bites, little marzipan cakes dusted with sugar, and my son is addicted. I’m actually starting to fixate on them myself.

As I wrote here a few weeks ago, the first chill of September made me think we didn’t have a proper summer. It feels like life owes us one following lockdown and a classic Irish summer. If you asked people what they’d like right now, particularly my son, it’s for Christmas to be brought forward to mid-October before the hour goes back and ruins everything. Anyone on to start a campaign?