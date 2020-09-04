Secret Teacher: Back to school is going well thanks to the kindness of people

‘Mum, are you listening?’

‘Yes, yes I am.’

And I really am this time. I’m not stacking the dishwasher or washing out lunchboxes. I’m really listening. It’s my kids’ first day back in school in six months. This is no ordinary school day.

‘Go on love, tell me more. Did you have to stay in your bubble?’

‘Ya. There’s tape around us and there’s tape around all the other bubbles and the teacher.’

‘And does the teacher come to your desk?

‘No, the teacher stays at her desk.’

‘Does it seem strange?’

‘Not really. I love the word bubble. Bub-ble. And I get to sit next to Marina. It’s great!’

Aren’t children amazing? If we listen to them often enough – really listen – they can teach us so much. I once played the part of Anne Frank in a stage production and I’m convinced a little bit of her magic got into my bones. I remember the lines I delivered as her on stage: ‘I keep my ideals because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. How wonderful it is that nobody needs wait a single moment before starting to improve the world. Whoever is happy will make others happy too.’

I couldn’t agree more. I believe people are good and if they act otherwise it’s because life has knocked the goodness out of them.

I have come across so many examples of goodness this week. Covid is our war, or so I’ve heard people say, and everywhere around us, wartime resilience is on show. Far more than Covid, it’s infectious. The cases of kindness are soaring; it’s a kindness pandemic.

My kids’ return to school was great. All three came home with smiles on their faces, free from the anxiety occasionally visiting my own. The world may feel a little crazy but my three, bless their mismatched socks, are delightfully oblivious.

Their teachers are wonderful. My son’s new teacher decided to dress up as Batman for the first day back, a masked crusader, a protector in the dark world of Gotham City.

Meanwhile, my youngest was asked to draw a self-portrait. The teacher then folded up a third of the page so they could add a mask, decorate it however they wished. They’re not asked to wear masks in schools, but teachers are doing significant things to normalise what’s happening.

My husband, a teacher in the same school, laughed at a conundrum he faced when an upset 6-year old showed him his undone shoelaces, unable to tie them himself. What to do? One danger meets another. If you can’t be good be careful has now becomes if you can’t be Covid-compliant, sanitise before and after.

A colleague tells me that within ten minutes of her first class a wasp came in the window, opened to provide extra ventilation. The scene reminded her of the one in ET, where Eliot releases the frogs. Social distancing in that mayhem is about as manageable as separating raindrops in water. Still, order was restored in no time and the class got back to their seats.

I’ve been into school myself now, though my classes haven’t started. My headteacher has given us all money to buy masks we like. Our guidance counsellor left an envelope for each teacher at the front desk. Inside was a teabag, a coffee sachet and a chocolate biscuit, along with a support number for all members of staff.

Like Anne Frank said, people are brave and kind, they ‘are really good at heart.’ It is this goodness that will make parents keep kids home if they have symptoms and it is this goodness that will inspire teachers to smile and keep things going.

It makes it all so much easier. It makes it manageable.

This year will be tough. It’ll be the loneliest year of my teaching career. I’ll no longer be able to count on a brief coffee break to keep me going – all kitchen equipment has been removed. We’ve been asked not to congregate, to bring food and refreshments in travel mugs, to leave the premises whenever we can.

It’ll be lonely this Christmas, without hands to hold, but we’ll manage if we keep on helping each other through.

Some things still make no sense to me. I’m full of niggling doubts. How can 18-year old students be told pubs are unsafe whilst being herded into classrooms for the day along with thirty others?

But that’s the point of bravery, isn’t it? That you continue to try hard and to smile when the world seems difficult to understand. Both my fear and my bravery can be true. I remind myself that when Anne Frank extolled the goodness of humanity, she was being hunted down by a Nazi regime. They eventually killed her, along with her mother and her beloved sister Margot. Inconsistencies in the government’s approach to Covid can’t be a reason for me to give up and forget my duties to my community, my students.

Anne Frank also wrote, “How noble and good everyone could be if, every evening before falling asleep, they were to recall to their minds the events of the whole day and consider exactly what has been good and bad.’

I look around me, listen to my kids, my colleagues and my students and I see only good.

It’s all going to be okay.