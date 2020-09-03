Learning Points: How to prepare your children for college in a pandemic

ONE of the many great aspects of teaching is reconnecting with students years later and hearing about their career and personal development.

I had one such conversation last Tuesday evening.

A former student, who had been working in Dubai, contacted me to say he was back in Dublin.

It was lovely to see him after all these years and to hear about his journey and to see the man he had become.

He said that he wished there was more instruction in school and college on the soft skills of applying for jobs and knowing how best to utilise his degree. He spoke of feeling confused after graduating on what direction to take.

I have often talked with students about this issue. Students leave second- and third-level education and haven’t learned the practical skills they need to navigate everyday life, such as paying bills, applying for suitable courses, knowing the type of jobs they would like to do and the potential for growth within those jobs, and how to change direction.

I remember feeling the same when I completed my undergraduate degree. 'What now?' I asked myself. 'Get a job', was the obvious answer. Of course, but what would be the right job for my particular interest? However, over the years I have spoken with many students who have said that they need mentoring when they get out of college to make the right career move.

Career is such a huge part of life and yet we don’t put research our options. We spend around four years in college, but how much time to we spend selecting the right job application? We seem to just fall into a career. And, often, we find ourselves really unhappy in that career. I meet that sentiment over and over again in my clinic.

If we were more deliberate about choosing the right career, perhaps so many of us wouldn’t find ourselves in that familiar bind.

As I sat there, listening to this talented and enthusiastic young man describe his professional journey and the moments when he felt stuck, I thought about today’s students and what they must be going through during this uncertain time.

Every facet of our lives has been impacted by this pandemic and newly qualified students have the added burden of trying to make the right career choice. The day after I met my former student, I read a survey carried out by RippleMatch, in the US.

it stated that "the top challenge identified by student job-seekers today is the uncertainty surrounding company hiring status".

The survey revealed that 83% of students described being confused around which companies are hiring, while 74% said that 'unresponsive companies' was the most significant challenge in their job search.

The survey elucidated the difficulty facing students today and the fact that they need solid advice more than ever. As I researched further, I came across a free service called Gradguide.

If you have a young adult in the house who is worrying about what to do after college, Gradguide is a free service that will help your son/daughter navigate this uncertain new world.

Gradguide provides free career guidance and mentorship to transition students and recent graduates from college to company.

I spoke with Matthew Brennan, head of Partnerships with Gradguide, and he said that they offer this service because, "We have all felt that confusion when you first come out of college and you see your friends going to work in large corporations and you do not know what you want to do, or how to do what it is you want to do, so that was why we set up this free service."

It is wonderful to see the coming generation interested in helping each other.

As parents, we can often feel powerless, as we watch the young adults in the house try to figure out what to do with their career.

We have all been through it and we know that to reach the right job sometimes requires doing the wrong job first. It’s where the steep learning curve is found. And it often takes courage to change direction, when you know the area you are working in is not for you.

As parents, we must teach our children the importance of a solid work ethic and the value of money, but we must also instil in them the strength of character to know and realise when they are not happy and what to do if they find themselves in that position.

We must show our children strategies to remain excited about the future, no matter what job they are doing. Recent graduates often expect to walk straight into the job of their dreams and, as parents, we must help them manage those expectations and show them that every opportunity is a stepping stone towards their ideal job.

Spending time strategising and analysing where you want to go with your career is an important first step. Try to help your child avoid the trap of just falling into a career. And remind them that, often, it is the unexpected route that yields the real harvest and can bring the most meaning in their working life.