Learner Dad: We’re hoping they twig the whole sex thing from pop songs and spare us ‘the chat’

There's a split emerging in our family. Our six year old still wants to listen to Disney classic songs in the car, while his eight-year-old sister has moved onto anything by Dua Lipa. In case you haven’t heard, Dua Lipa is the outrageously talented English singer who has affected the zeitgeist so much that her first name has doubled in popularity for new-borns in the UK since 2017. (Dua is the Albanian word for love. ) The result is we listen to Disney and Dua now on car journeys — it’s fun going from ' Let It Go' from Frozen to ' New Rules' . It’s even funnier to hear our two singing ‘when you’re under him, you ain’t getting over him’ in the back of the car. Some people might find that inappropriate, but we’re hoping they twig the whole sex thing from pop songs and spare us ‘the chat’.

The six-year-old surprised us the other day though when he asked his mother why pop music is mainly girls giving out to boys.

Walk them: I’d forgotten the joy of walking the kids to school. Our two went back last Thursday, and the latest storm stopped just in time for us to walk them the 15 minutes up the road. The warm air played a few autumn notes, my daughter slipped her hand into mine as we got closer to school and she told me how important it was to stop wrecking the planet, the chestnuts looked ready to drop on us from the trees in Ballyphehane park, the hellloooos were a little bit longer as we bumped into their classmates and other parents by the gate.

Lost summer: There’ s weak jubilation at the school gate these mornings. The people I talked to are glad to get back to normal, but most of us are finding it hard to come to terms with late August. It just doesn’t feel like we had a summer. The truth is that staycations are harder work than a fortnight in the sun, and not just because of the weather. There’s very little decision-making when you go to a resort with a pool. You get up in the morning, you go to the pool. Or maybe the beach, for a change. A staycation involves searching through three weather apps on your phone to see if it will be raining at 3 o’clock. It will, so you have to come up with something else. Our week in West Cork was amazing, but if the government let us go next year, we’re off to France.



