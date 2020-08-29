Wedding of the week: From latte to love for Mary and Seán 

THEIR eyes first met across the coffee cups in a Starbucks in New Jersey and three years later, Mary Norton and Seán O'Leary were exchanging wedding vows in his native Cork.

Mary, from New York, and Seán, originally from Blarney St, planned their big day from New Jersey.

Although the bridegroom, a structural (civil) engineer, has lived and travelled around much of the world and has been based in the United States for several years, Cork is still home to him — as it is to Mary, healthcare operations manager at DaVita Haven Dialysis Center (Columbia University Dialysis).

When Mary and I first met that day in Starbucks, one of the first things she said to me was, ‘I’m from Cork too.’

I replied, ‘O-kay’,” said Seán.

But as it turned out Mary’s grandmother had settled in Manhattan after arriving in Ellis Island from Cork. “All of my grandmother's neighbours in Manhattan were originally from Cork,” said Mary.

Bride Mary Norton.

Mary and Seán’s first date was at McLoone's Pier House beachside restaurant in Long Branch, New Jersey, and it was across the Atlantic for the engagement, the following year. Seán popped the question during Christmas 2018, as they enjoyed a night out in Cork city.

Pictures: Emma Jervis photography

They were married in St Finbarr’s Oratory Gougane Barra on August 8 by family friend Fr Tomás Walsh, PP Gurranabraher, with the groom’s brother Kieran O’Leary as the best man while his niece and godchild Gemma O’Leary stood in for the bride’s daughter Brittni Ortiz as maid of honour. Helping them celebrate the occasion were the groom's parents, Noreen and Seán O’Leary.

Mary Norton and Seán O’Leary who were married in St Finbarr's Oratory, Gougane Barra, and held their reception in The Metropole Hotel, Cork.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Brittni and other family members and friends were unable to be there and Mary and Seán spent the two weeks prior to the wedding quarantining in West Cork. “We kept our original date but it was really touch and go with everyone as to whether they could attend. Everybody had been looking forward to it so much,” said Mary.

It was hard. My three brothers, Thomas, Mark and Michael, were unable to be there.

The newlyweds also remembered Mary’s late parents Patricia and Thomas Norton and brother Patrick Norton as well as members of the O’Leary and Sexton family that could not be with them on the day.

Pictures: Emma Jervis photography

After the ceremony, the couple posed for the camera of Emma Jervis and then joined their guests in the Gougane Barra Hotel to toast to their future together and from there it was on to Cork city for the wedding reception, in The Metropole Hotel, where it was an extra special day for the hotel wedding team, led by Janice Casey and Scott Hornibrook, as it was the first wedding reception at the venue since restrictions were lifted.

Pictures: Emma Jervis photography

Mark Cosgrove and his Millennium band provided music and the bride and groom cut a wedding cake by Daisy Chain Cakes. “Everyone pulled out all the stops and the restrictions didn’t take one bit from the atmosphere,” said Seán. The newlyweds honeymooned in Connemara and the Aran Islands.