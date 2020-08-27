Putting family first: how the pandemic changed us for the better 

There can be no doubt that from when the schools closed last March until now, life has changed completely. For a lot of families, no more school didn’t mean glorious time spent together as a unit, but stressful days balancing work and homeschooling, with no childcare and no family support. We became master jugglers as we tried to cope with mornings spent doing homework and afternoons baking pandemic banana bread, all while keeping one eye on work emails and trying to keep little faces out of important Zoom meetings.

For Nessa Hurley, things started out quite stressful, with both herself and husband Denis working from home while looking after their four-year-old daughter Emie-Rose.

“We were all on top of each other in a small house, with some lively personalities in the mix," she says.

"It was very hard initially trying to explain to Emie-Rose why she suddenly wasn’t allowed to go to pre-school or see her friends. She didn’t deal with it very well in the beginning.

"Denis and I tried splitting up our day, with each taking turns to entertain Emie-Rose whilst the other worked, but we both felt frustrated and very frazzled at the end of the long days. Tensions were high!”

Things got a little easier when Nessa was put on leave from her travel industry job. That gave her time to get a little perspective, and the family have just moved home to Cork from Dublin where they’ll now have both families close by for support. Which is handy, as they are expecting their second baby in October.

“We definitely all enjoyed the slower pace of life," she says.

"Emie-Rose loved having us both with her a lot more, and repeatedly told me I wasn’t ever allowed to go back to work. We moved back to Cork in June, so we went from having no childcare to having lots of childminding offers from grandparents and aunts and uncles. Planning the move also took our minds off what was going on around us, and the time has flown by.”

Lilly Higgins Picture: Brid O'Donovan

As someone who always worked from home, Lilly Higgins was used to fitting it all in — though without school, preschool, and the after-school club to keep her children busy, her schedule became a little tighter. For her, the key was in organising a dedicated time to work on her own projects.

“The changes were fine when it was in complete lockdown," she said. "The slower pace of life was definitely a bonus. It was stressful not seeing family and friends and just worrying that everyone would be OK, especially my parents.

"So many of my siblings are abroad so we were all trying to keep an eye on several different countries' response to the pandemic. Zoom and WhatsApp were great. I decided to carve out a bit of time, so I started doing live cook-a-longs on Instagram on Monday evenings at 6.30pm. I just love cooking live and am usually on RTÉ’s The Today Show and on The Six O’Clock Show at least once a month. But I love the Instagram cook-a-longs because it’s so interactive and lets me share recipes directly.”

Finding time for yourself in a house full of people can be tough, but it is important for everyone’s sanity. With tensions running high during this stressful time, the worst thing you can do is let grievances build up and potentially boil over into a huge row.

Frances Kelleher

Relationship coach Frances Kelleher recommends getting everything out in the open so that things can be discussed and resolved quickly.

“Communication is one of the most important components in a relationship — and the sooner you clear the air, the better for everyone involved," she says "Don't let things fester, because over time resentment can really damage the health of a relationship. Keep the lines of communications as clear and open as possible.”

If you’re worried that your complaints may escalate, Frances says the key to success is in how you frame your argument.

“Don't attack the person or their character, instead express how the behaviour makes you feel. For instance, if your partner is late, don't say: ‘How are you this late? Why didn't you call me? What is wrong with you?’ Instead say: ‘I hate it when you are late. It makes me feel worried and upset.’ "

But while worries about health and work and children’s education were at the forefront of our minds, the slower pace of life definitely had its benefits.

Nessa found not having to sit at a desk all day made a huge difference to her pregnancy.

“I found it so much easier this time around, as I wasn’t working manic long hours or rushing to events and social occasions in the evenings," she says. "I was crippled with pelvic pain and back pain on my last pregnancy, and I believe that not crouching over a computer screen for such long periods of time helped with that greatly. I also realised I’m much happier in my own company and don’t particularly enjoy social gatherings quite as much as I thought I did! I like the quieter life, and I intend to live at a much slower pace from now on.”

Lilly also enjoyed the extra family time and her top tip would be to invest in a projector for family movie nights. As a chef, she also relished the opportunity to support local food producers.

“If there's a Neighbourfood depot near you, then do support them! My local Neighbourfood is in Cuskinny in Cobh and they have over 1,000 products from local suppliers and producers, enabling the community to get gorgeous market produce all with the click of a button. It’s been fantastic.”

Slowing things down and spending more time as a family unit doesn’t have to be something we give up when life returns to normal. Frances says that, like anything else worth having, it just takes a little work.

“Planning and prioritising is key here because as we get busier our lives get in the way," she says. "Prioritise and schedule your family time just like you would the swimming lessons etc. When you prioritise the most important things, then they automatically come first and get done.”