Learning Points: Past thoughts don't have to dictate the present

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the subconscious mind and the power it has over your life. The subconscious was busy in your formative years and, like a computer, downloaded and stored the messages it was receiving and these became the unseen rules that govern your life.

Therefore, if the subconscious receives negative information, it will store it and, later in life, the subconscious will become destructive as your mind desperately searches to affirm those stored messages. If the childhood messages were negative, you will bring those into conscious reality in your adult life, because your mind is lazy and mimics, or mirrors, past behaviours.

So, mastering the subconscious, by reprogramming it, is crucial if you are to free yourself from traps and negative impulses.

I meet so many people in my clinic who have become stuck in this familiar bind. They seek out therapy, because they know they are acting destructively, or because they want to change their life, but keep getting caught in the old, impulsive behaviour that has hindered them.

They are aware they are holding themselves back from achieving what they want, but feel powerless to resist the old paradigms that have governed them for so many years. We can all relate to this. We all, at times, struggle to break free from a habit. But the good news is that just as those thoughts formed and created habits, they can be changed.

Our subconscious is always absorbing information and we can change those older paradigms that are no longer fit for purpose. I had a young adult tell me that his view of himself had hindered all his relationships.

He rejected girls who showed an interest in him and desperately pursued those who rejected him. As we explored this, we delved deep into a message he had stored as a child: That he was not worthy. And he had spent his adult life trying to confirm this erroneous belief. It had brought him so much pain.

It was only through a conversation about the early messages he had received, and understanding where they came from, that he could begin to live free from the trap it had become caught in. Here are two ways to reprogram your subconscious mind.

Read More Paws for thought: Why so many of us became dog owners during lockdown

Remove negativity from your life.

Surround yourself with positivity. The more positive you are, the more positivity will come into your life. I had a client who couldn’t understand why nothing positive ever happened to him.

He felt like he was the unluckiest man in the world, as nothing ever good happened in his life, as he saw it. When we explored it further, he realised that he was closed to seeing positivity, and all he could see was the negative in everything.

His cynical worldview had tainted the possibility of a full life. This view is very destructive to your progress. Of course, if you look for negativity, you will find it; but when you look for positivity and you open yourself up to experiencing it, you will attract it into your life.

People who surround themselves with positive people will themselves be more positive. Limit your interaction with negative people, or if they are family members, understand they are negative because of their own belief system and hold lightly what they say about the world.

Negative people are holding you back and hindering your ability to reprogram your subconscious mind.

Repetition of positive affirmation.

Rote learning gets bad press, but it is a very important skill to commit something to memory. So, if you want to think positively, or you want to think about yourself in a new way, write it down and say it to yourself before you go out into your day and when you return.

Ask yourself: What did I do today that got in the way of actualising my new self? Let’s say you want to be more confident and decisive. Ask yourself: What hindered that today? Write it down and strategise how you are going to respond the next time a similar experience occurs.

You are now teaching the subconscious alternative ways to act, but the mind is lazy, so it will default to what it knows. That is why there will be some speed bumps on the road to becoming who you want to be.

Of course, there are more ways to program your subconscious mind. But, like everything, too much difference is too much for the mind. You are trying to start thinking in a new, more productive way.

Understand that your mind will fight against it, so there will be relapses, but once you stay resolute and introduce positivity, and repeat what it is you are trying to achieve, it will come to accept these new ways of thinking about yourself and your life will begin to unfold in front of you as you truly want it to.