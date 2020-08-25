Making Cents: Why now is the time to make plans for your financial future

A recent survey found that over half of respondents continue to save, despite the challenges thrown up by the Covid-19 crisis.

Even though people were more conscious of their spending, a large number of people who responded to the survey by Cork-based Blueprint Financial Planning considered themselves “comfortable” with little or no change in their ability to save.

John O’Driscoll, managing director of Blueprint Financial Planning, suggests this makes it a good time to look at financial goals and plan for the future.

However, given the amount of uncertainty about the economy

and the future, people may be tempted to just keep the head above water for now and think about planning when there is more stability.

“There is an old saying that an ounce of action is better than a tonne of intention. This is very true when it comes to planning for your finances," said Mr O'Driscoll.

The fact of the matter is that it’s always prudent to have a financial plan.

"The best time to create one is right now as life always throws scenarios at you that were unforeseen or unplanned, some nice and some not so nice," said Mr O'Driscoll.

“If you have a robust financial plan in place it allows you to deal with the inevitable rainy days’ that occur in people’s lives while also capitalising when good opportunities come along.”

With that is mind, what is the number one piece of advice he would give to someone who is just starting to plan for the future?

“Have protection in place for you and your loved ones,” Mr O’ Driscoll says.

John O'Driscoll MD of Blueprint Financial Planning.

“Protection via life cover, income protection or serious illness cover should be the foundation of any financial plan, there is no point in planning for 20 years down the line if you don’t have you, your family, and your income, insured at present.”

When it comes to deciding if you need to work on your long-term financial plan, it might help to think of it in terms of whether you have positive answers to the following questions.

1. Can I afford to put my kids through college?

2. If one of us is out sick, will we be able to afford to pay our bills?

3. Have we enough in our rainy day fund to deal with a potential crisis down the line?

4. Can I afford to buy a house?

5. How do I access the most amount tax free from my pension?

6. Will I have enough in retirement to live on?

Are there particular life stages when people should devote more time to financial planning?

“I have clients ranging in age from 22 to 82. Everyone has different financial needs, goals and objectives so there isn’t really a stage per se,” Mr O'Driscoll says.

I think that people become more focused on finances when one of the 3 Ms happens in their lives i.e. getting married, taking out a mortgage or going on maternity leave.

"These are big developments in people’s lives that often lead to more of a focus on their finances.

“Another popular time for people to focus more on their finances is if they are changing jobs or being made redundant as there are issues that need to be addresses particularly around pension planning and potential increased/ decreased salaries.”

He says everyone’s questions will be different.

“No two people have the same financial needs,” Mr O'Driscoll says. His company offers an online financial consultation platform, at www.financialfitness.ie.

“We as financial planners can use software to answer people’s queries and create different scenarios. An impartial financial planner such as ourselves are not tied to any company so we are able to access solutions from several companies to ensure our client’s needs are met in the most cost-efficient manner.

