5 of the best TikTok challenges for parents to try with kids

If you’re the parent of a teenager, you probably already know that TikTok is the next best thing since sliced bread.

The social video network allows users to share short 15-second videos, and it’s become uber-popular for its viral challenges, which involve everything from learning dance routines, to lip-syncing along with classic movie moments.

Although it might seem like a colossal waste of time to you, TikTok challenges actually give parents and kids the unique opportunity to bond over technology. Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and Gordon Ramsay have made TikTok debuts with their little ones, proving that the platform isn’t just for people under the age of 30.

Your smooth moves could make you the next social media star, or you could go viral for being hilariously terrible – either way, here are a few challenges to take on with the kids during the next rainy weekend at home.

1. The Blinding Lights challenge

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ is a dance challenge you’ll want to try with the whole family, as the more dancers you add, the more impressive it looks.

The challenge sees TikTok users perform a choreographed dance routine to the hit chart song, which involves lots of complicated dabbing that’s sure to have you in fits of laughter.

Search for the #blindinglightschallenge or #blindinglights on TikTok, to watch videos shared by others and learn the steps.

2. The Footshake challlenge

This tricky footwork challenge is sure to bring on lots of arguments, as it takes a lot of practising to nail it.

Also known as the ‘Oh Na Na Na Dance’, thanks to the catchy song it’s set to, the Footshake challenge involves partnering up with a member of your family and tapping your feet together in time with the music.

Check out the video below from Erick Bassan on YouTube, which features a slow-mo section towards the end that makes the dance easier to learn. Trust us, it’s annoyingly simple but frustratingly difficult to do at speed.

3. The Lonely Chair challenge

Lonely Chair refers to a series of TikTok videos in which TikTokers use a green screen effect to sit in small chairs they make out of everyday items.

Challenge the kids to search around the house for the perfect miniature chair, which they can film you sitting on with the app’s in-built effects. Some of our favourites include an Apple Airpods case and a Babybel wrapper.

4. The Renegade challenge

The #RenegadeChallenge is one of the most complicated dance challenges on the platform. This choreographed dance involves a list of impossible-to-remember arm movements that someone in your family is sure to mess up.

Some vids on the app go all out and have people adding their own riffs on the choreography, too. Search for #renegadechallenge on TikTok to see the steps in action.

5. The Level Up challenge

Got a family dog? The Level Up challenge sees families stack toilet rolls as an Olympic obstacle for your pet. The idea is to see how high your pup (or any other pet) can jump.

Each layer of rolls counts as a level, and you’ll need to film your hairy friend jumping over each hurdle (tip – placing a treat on the other side can spur them on). Level five (five layers of toilet roll) is considered impressive, but obviously it depends on the size of your dog. Get everyone in the family involved to cheer on your pet.