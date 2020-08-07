Secret Dairy of an Irish Teacher: Learning is for life, it's not just for an exam

It's unsurprising that Leaving Certificate results have been delayed by three weeks for 60,000 students. An unexpected change comes with delays, with unforeseen potholes, and with warning signs.

But it’s worth it.

One thing I haven’t missed this summer is the incessant prattle on the radio around exam papers. I haven’t missed expert predictions and expert analyses afterwards. I haven’t missed reliving my own Leaving Cert, centred on this media frenzy of high-stake demands, points, and courses.

Three or four times a year, I still dream about that fictitious nightmare exam, the paper sitting before me, entirely illegible; at some point, inevitably, I watch my teeth falling out.

So, yes, I’ve enjoyed the radio silence this year. I like that young people aren’t in the national glare, that they’re being assessed quietly by their schools, not by some under-paid, under-valued marker. I know teachers’ unions feel differently about teacher assessment, but, to me, it makes perfect sense in a changing world that prizes skills over content.

Of course, this year wasn’t planned. A dam burst its banks and we had to dig another road, while also travelling on it.

But that same digging unearthed something. It unearthed the fact that schools maintain the same exam profiles, year in, year out.

Sadly, in our current system, it’s never been about the individual learner, but about where they live and where they go to school.

Already, the Government is reducing curriculum content. This tells us that teachers and students are always under pressure to cover ground, to teach to the test, to get it done. It tells us that senior cycle is not characterised by deep learning and the development of transferable skills, but by covering miles and logging distances.

Is this what education should look like?

There has never been a better time to sit back and consider two fundamentals: How we assess our young people, and, of course, how we want to educate them.

We have rerouted the class of 2020 under emergency conditions. Now, it’s time to discuss the class of 2021. And of every year after.

There’s a lot to question about the British system, a lot to avoid, but A-Level isn’t one of them. It allows students, at the age of 16, to narrow their focus for the final exam, down to three or four chosen subjects, aided by guidance counsellors. Of course, the preceding 12 years of education need to be robust, but students nowadays have far more information at their fingertips. They know what they want earlier than we did.

Teaching A-Level was wonderful, with long afternoons spent with students who loved literature as much as I do. It gave me time to truly explore my subject, in a way that stays with learners — both teachers and students — for the rest of our lives.

The Leaving Cert doesn’t compare. I got an A1 in geography, but can’t remember any of it. I learned stuff off. I took that subject to get where I wanted to go. I gave it no respect and no deep consideration. As a student, I was taught to use the system; subjects were a means to an end.

My life as a teacher shouldn’t be about force-feeding a 17-year-old Othello, while her head lolls onto her chest, drool hardening at the cracks of her open mouth. It shouldn’t be about consoling a child in tears, a child already torn up by self-doubt, because he hates Irish. There’s a chance they might find themselves reciting Louis de Paor or the Bard 40 years from now, but people who have no interest in Shakespeare or Irish poetry at 16 will very likely have no interest at 56.

Those who change their minds do so because life is a never-ending process of learning, especially if a love of learning is sparked and protected in the early years. Learning doesn’t only happen in the classroom. That’s what we want students to realise. And when they think of education, we want them to be excited, enthralled, inspired. We want them to work hard at something they believe in.

We don’t want them to feel resentment. We don’t want them scrambling for courses solely because they associate those courses with money and prestige.

We also don’t want children without access to these courses left feeling inferior and angry. The Government has done its best to provide alternative routes, but it’s possible that an entire overhaul is needed and that now is the time to do it.

Of course, there’ll be plenty of people only too ready to defend the Leaving Cert. It’s a rite of passage, a national moment, something that comes up over dinner tables 20, 30, 40 years later.

We’re a nation that’s been oppressed and brutalised in our past and we’ve always held education in high regard, as proof of our worth, our talents, and our ability to stand shoulder to shoulder with more established nations and societies.

I don’t think we need to do that anymore.

Instead, I think it’s time to keep digging, keep building, our faces turned towards new horizons that we won’t hear about on the radio.

Because each and every student’s destination will be their own, their own private concern; it will be individual and true.