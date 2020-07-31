Ask Audrey: Is it still wild camping if we bring the Nespresso machine?

M y friend moved to Clonakilty after losing a bet. I said, 'Are ye experiencing any problems with crowds down from Dublin'? She said, 'No t much , we just put a ban on people wearing blue jers eys' . I said, 'To keep out the Dubs'? She said, 'No, people from Togher who support the 'Barr's, but it works on Dub lin and Leinster fans as well! #Result.
I rang the posh cousin about this. She said that there is nothing classy about messing around in a tent. I said, 'Unless it’s with a 6ft 2 bicycle courier from Naples'? She said, 'You’d miss Electric Picnic all the same , wouldn’t you'?
Y ou’d be surprised by the number of times I get asked this exact question: Never. You’re the first one, Reggie , you snobby pervert. (No offence.)
I definitely think you should hire them. Keep pretending ye’re Italians, though — the reason Kerry people call ye Yanks is when they hear the accent, they yank up their prices.
I rang my aunt in Sunday’s Well and said, 'W at would you say to someone who boasted they were in Ibiza this summer'? She said, 'I’m sorry to hear you couldn’t afford Martinique.' # ThePoverty