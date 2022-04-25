Pippa O'Connor Ormond expands empire with 'confident but not cocky' Irish vodka brand

The serial entrepreneur owns a successful lifestyle brand and is a co-founder of Up Cosmetics
Pippa O'Connor Ormond expands empire with 'confident but not cocky' Irish vodka brand

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has invested in new Irish vodka brand Istil 38. Picture: David Keane

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 10:43
Ciara McDonnell

Never one to sit on her laurels, Pippa O'Connor Ormond has spread her reach beyond fashion and beauty by investing in Irish start up vodka brand, Istil 38. 

Taking on the role of Creative Director at the brand, O'Connor Ormond brings serious retail chops to the business, with a hugely successful lifestyle brand behind her. 

Her fashion brand POCO by Pippa began with jeans and now includes coats, joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, pyjamas and even trainers. She has an ongoing collaboration with cashmere designer Lucy Nagle and is co-founder of Up Cosmetics. Not to mention her 421,000 followers on social media. 

O'Connor Ormond is joined by drinks industry veterans Shane Davey, Niall O'Dwyer and John Reynolds to front a drinks brand that describes itself as "confident but not cocky" and "premium but not pretentious".

Istil 38 retails for €34.
Istil 38 retails for €34.

Distilled in a copper pot to create a smooth, rounded, full-flavoured vodka, which, according to the brand, gives it "an unsurpassed quality of liquid". Quadruple distilled, the vodka is reduced to 38% alcohol using water from the Boyne. The brand is offering three flavours in its first phase: classic, vanilla and pink berries.

Of the launch, Pippa said "I'm incredibly excited for my new role of Creative Director for Istil 38. There is one hell of a team behind this brand, so I feel honoured to be a part of it."

Istil 38 is a socially conscious brand, pledging 5c from every bottle sold to help plant sustainable forests in the countries that it is sold in. The bottle was chosen for its shape and weight in order to create less C02 emissions and the company is committed to being carbon neutral from its beginnings. 

Read More

Lady Gaga's champagne, Graham Norton's gin, Brad Pitt's wine - we rate the top celebrity drinks

More in this section

'All eyes were on me': Teenage farmer Ella on gender equality in farming 'All eyes were on me': Teenage farmer Ella on gender equality in farming
Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Thursday Cork International Film Festival: Five highlights for Thursday
Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix  Sex, Love & Goop review: Gwyneth Paltrow, a wok brush and Wolverine claws on Netflix 
Pippa O'Connor Ormond expands empire with 'confident but not cocky' Irish vodka brand

Alison Curtis: Sometimes it’s OK to wear our emotional hearts on our sleeves

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

img MPU

#BreakTheBias

Join our host Irish Examiner Life/Style Editor, Esther McCarthy with guests Caroline Casey, Emer O'Neill, Edel Coffey and Dr. Tara Shine as we make a call to action for accelerating women's equality.
ieFood pic
ieFood Logo

In the Kitchen with

 Video Series

Join Colm O'Gorman in his kitchen as he makes flatbreads in minutes and crispy air fryer chicken. Explore why he thinks chilli is the spice of life, and find out why his 50-year-old food mixer is his most important piece of kitchen equipment.

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices