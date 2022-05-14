Wedding of the week: Three's the magic number when your daughter is flowergirl

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh looked amazing for their wedding — but little Fiadh Rose Walsh is the star of the day
Wedding of the week: Three's the magic number when your daughter is flowergirl

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh. Pictures: Ian Cronin Photography

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 06:01
Eve Kelliher

A mountaintop — more specifically, the highest point in counties Cavan and Fermanagh — was the perfect setting for Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh's engagement. 

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh with Catherine Clifton, Susan Kelly, Jonathan Keane and Danny Brosnan
Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh with Catherine Clifton, Susan Kelly, Jonathan Keane and Danny Brosnan

Mags and Billy’s paths had first crossed, at ground level, five years before, and 300km southwest  — in his native County Kerry, at ladies' day at the Listowel Races in 2014.

"Billy is a big fan of the races and I'm more a girl that likes to get dressed up for the day," says Mags. 

And they were on cloud nine when he popped the question. “We got engaged on October 26, 2019, on top of Cuilcagh mountain in Cavan,” says Mags.

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh got married at St Patrick's Church in Tournafulla
Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh got married at St Patrick's Church in Tournafulla

The bride, from The Commons, Tournafulla, Co Limerick, and groom, from Tarmons West, Moyvane, were married in St Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla.

The wedding of Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh — with Fiadh Rose Walsh as flowergirl
The wedding of Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh — with Fiadh Rose Walsh as flowergirl

The couple’s daughter, Fiadh Rose Walsh, enjoyed taking centre stage as their flower girl.  

Accompanying her up the aisle was father-of-the-bride, James Kelly. 

Mary Kelly with her dad James Kelly
Mary Kelly with her dad James Kelly

James together with Mags's mother, Kathleen, of Tournafulla, and Billy's parents, Mary and Liam Walsh, Tarbert, led the celebrations at the reception, in the Devon Inn Hotel, Templeglantine, County Limerick.

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh
Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh

The bride looked super-elegant in a wedding dress sourced in Áibhéil boutique in Adare, County Limerick.

Mags had the support of her sisters, Catherine Clifton and Susan Kelly, as bridesmaids, while Billy's friend, Jonathan Keane, and friend and cousin, Danny Brosnan, were his groomsmen.

The 15th-century tower house Glenquin Castle was one of the backdrops for their wedding photoshoot, with Ian Cronin, award-winning photographer, behind the lens.

Bride Mags Kelly
Bride Mags Kelly

The bridal hairstyling was by Leighanne Egan with makeup by Katrina Culhane; and John Foley was the videographer.

Fiadh Rose Walsh
Fiadh Rose Walsh

Mags is the manager of Desmond Community Creche in Newcastle West, County Limerick, and Billy is an electrician with InTouch Control Systems, Cork. 

The newlyweds live in Moyvane. 

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh with their daughter Fiadh Rose Walsh
Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh with their daughter Fiadh Rose Walsh

If you would like your wedding featured in Irish Examiner Weekend Wedding of the Week, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Big day worth the wait for Marie and Garry and all their special guests

More in this section

Staying connected = staying current BeReal: The new social media app you've never heard of 
Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her
Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding
#Unwind#WeddingsBridegroomflowergirlPerson: Mags KellyPerson: Billy WalshPerson: fiadh rose walshPerson: James KellyPerson: Kathleen KellyPerson: Mary WalshPerson: Liam WalshPerson: catherine cliftonPerson: Susan KellyPerson: Ian CroninPerson: Jonathan KeanePerson: danny brosnanPerson: leighanne eganPerson: katrina culhanePerson: John Foley
<p>The 2 Johnnies. Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery</p>

'It needs to stop': The 2 Johnnies reveal story of serial catfish targeting well-known people

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices