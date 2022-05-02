Vicky Phelan: ‘I can no longer walk my favourite beach and need help tying my shoes’

Campaigner Vicky Phelan says she is enjoying a “lovely” bank holiday in west Clare, despite feeling frustrated by her limited mobility due to her cancer treatment.

Sharing photos with her daughter, Amelia, and of the places they’ve visited around Doonbeg, she says she has enjoyed spending time at her family’s holiday home and visiting her favourite beach, going for dinner, and travelling around the area.

Ms Phelan has terminal cancer and returned to Ireland for palliative treatment late last year after undergoing clinical trials in the United States. She spent two weeks in Milford Care Centre in Co Limerick in March and during that time was unable to walk without assistance, something she is continuing to be affected by.

Vicky Phelan shares a selfie with her daughter, Amelia

“While it has been lovely to get down here and to get down on the beach, it is also so hard at times because I can't walk the beach. I am just about getting down there and I need to rest after every time I exert myself,” she writes on social media.

“My back is just not cooperating BUT I know I am in a better place than six weeks ago when I was confined to a chair. It just gets to me at times that I can no longer walk my favourite beach and that I need help tying my shoes and other stupid little things that get to me.”

Despite her health struggles, Ms Phelan says she has had a “lovely weekend”, noting how important it is to spend time with her loved ones.

“Once I am with the people I love, that's all that really matters, isn't it.”