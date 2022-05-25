Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane is ‘in great spirits’ as she leaves ICU after major operation

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane has moved to a ward in Crumlin from ICU while she recovers from a life-saving operation.

Saoírse’s mother Roseanne shared an update on social media today, confirming they are “taking it one day at a time”.

Posting a photo on Instagram of Saoírse hugging her dad, Ollie, she says her daughter is doing well after the "fight of her life" operation to remove a tumour on her lung.

“After a week in intensive care Saoírse has now moved to a ward where she is being observed closely by her surgeon while we wait on more results and give her wounds time to heal. Our team are taking it one day at a time,” Roseanne says, adding Saoírse is in great spirits and cannot wait to get home to Farrah Rose” in Galway.

Saoírse at home with her family last year. Picture: Ray Ryan

Roseanne says Saoírse is recovering better than they expected and she thanked the team in the hospital for their care.

“We can’t get over how well she’s doing considering the surgery was so major and involved a lot of reconstruction. We can’t thank our team enough, for their skilled hands, their care, their compassion but mostly their understanding.”

She writes that hospitals are “the scariest thing” to children and describes the scene around Saoírse while she was in ICU.

“Hospital stays are daunting for any of us, but in a child’s eyes, it’s the scariest thing in the world. Saoírse has spent a week surrounded by tubes, wires, drains, machines and dealing with the trauma of bloods, dressings, pain, fear, loneliness, nighttime in hospital, medication, sedation along with getting to know and trust so many nurses caring for her day and night.”

She thanked well-wishers who have been keeping the postal service “very busy in Crumlin and at home” with cards and gifts for her daughter.