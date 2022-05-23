Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane ‘continuing to show progress’ after life-saving operation

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane is recovering well after a life-saving operation last week.

Saoírse’s mother Roseanne shared an update on Instagram today, confirming her daughter is “continuing to show progress” in her recovery.

The nine-year-old from Galway underwent a "fight of her life" operation to remove a tumour on her lung last week.

Saoire with her parents Roseanna and Ollie Ruane and his little sister Farrah Rose. Picture: Ray Ryan

“It’s been a long, worrying rollercoaster of a week, but Saoírse is continuing to show progress every day,” Roseanne writes.

She shared her thanks for the staff attending to Saoírse while she is in in Crumlin Hospital.

"We are so grateful to all the staff in ICU, cardiothoracics, oncology and physio for their love and care.”

Saoirse Ruane with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show just days before her operation. Picture: Maxwells Dublin

Saoírse appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020 where she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg.

She has since become a semi-regular guest on the show and helped launch Toy Show: The Musical a few days before her surgery.