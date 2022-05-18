Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane 'comfortable and recovering' after ‘fight of her life’ operation

Late Late Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane is "comfortable and recovering" after a life-saving operation on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old from Athenry underwent a "fight of her life" operation to remove a tumour on her lung yesterday.

This morning, her mother Roseanne issued an update on social media to let followers know Saoírse’s surgery went as planned.

"She is comfortable and recovering in ICU with SLUSH by her side," she wrote.

"This is the first of many steps on this difficult journey."

Saoirse's mum added that she was "so happy and grateful to be sitting here beside her."

"We are so thankful to her surgeon and her amazing team here in Crumlin Hospital," she concluded.

Saoírse first appeared on the Late Late Show in 2020 where she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg. She has since become a semi-regular guest on the show and helped launch Toy Show: The Musical on Friday.

Saoírse Ruane pictured with her mother Rosanna. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Last year, Saoírse's parents Roseanna and Ollie spoke to the Irish Examiner about their family’s struggles with infertility and cancer, with Ollie having battled testicular cancer, and their second daughter, Farrah-Rose, being conceived through IVF.

“As a family, we have had to fight a lot, from Ollie’s cancer diagnosis through seven years of infertility to Saoírse's cancer diagnosis and the various treatments to save her life,” Roseanna said at the time.

“In all those fights, we were so thankful to have Saoirse and Farrah-Rose."