Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘so in love’ with baby daughter

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 31, said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, announcing the news on Instagram.
Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘so in love’ with baby daughter

Singer Ed Sheeran said he and his wife are ‘so in love’ with their baby daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 22:58
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 31, said they were “over the moon” to be a family of four, announcing the news on Instagram.

Posting a picture of baby socks, Sheeran added: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.

In 2018, he announced that the couple were engaged and in 2019 he confirmed that they were husband and wife but did not share further details.

Read More

Review: Ed Sheeran gets ultimate rebel send-off on second night in Cork

More in this section

Staying connected = staying current BeReal: The new social media app you've never heard of 
Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her
Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding
SheeranPlace: UK
The Two Johnnies - Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery

'It needs to stop': The 2 Johnnies reveal story of serial catfish targeting well-known people

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices