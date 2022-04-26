Showband legend Dickie Rock 'devastated' after the passing of wife Judy

The news comes after Judy Rock and husband Dickie contracted Covid-19 last month
Dickie Rock performs at the Cork Opera House. Pic: Miki Barlok

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 09:35
Mike McGrath Bryan

The Irish showband scene last night expressed its grief over the passing of Judy Rock (née Murray), wife of legendary vocalist Dickie Rock.

Mrs Rock, 75, had been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin in recent weeks.

A close family friend has said the Dublin singer is "devastated by the loss" of his wife of over 50 years.

Last month, the couple both contracted the respiratory infection, with the singer falling unwell and suffering from "flu-like symptoms", and Mrs. Rock requiring a stay in an intensive care unit.

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966, having five children. 

In 2020, after Mrs. Rock underwent knee surgery in Dublin, the singer spoke of finding it difficult to stay at their Donnybrook home without her.

Dickie Rock retired from regular gigging after six decades in 2019, and withdrew from once-off performances last year, citing hearing issues.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

