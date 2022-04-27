Savvy Shopper: it's always worth haggling with hotels for a better deal

Hotels are always running deals for breaks, however, a hotel manager recently gave us one tip.

They said that no matter what price you are quoted for your stay on the website, you should always ring the hotel and try to negotiate a better deal.

Often, the hotel will be able to reduce the price if you ring them directly.

If they can’t reduce the price, they may be able to offer something extra, such as a bottle of wine for your room, or including dinner on an evening in your package.

They also said to always make sure that you let a hotel know if you are celebrating an occasion, as the hotel will generally like to mark it in some way.

Champ of the Week: The Card Shop, Bantry

The Card Shop in Bantry, Co Cork

Ava said she was in Bantry with her family for a weekend away when she stopped off in The Card Shop in the town to get some wrapping paper for a child’s birthday party on Sunday afternoon.

She said that the wrapping paper cost €1 but she didn’t have any cash on her and the shop didn’t take debit cards.

She said the shop owner told her not to worry and to “get him another time”.

Rather than saying she couldn’t buy the wrapping paper, he was willing to let her have it for free.

Ava said she thought it was a really nice gesture. She added that she was lucky she was away with her family, and was able to get cash from one of them to go back to The Card Shop and pay.