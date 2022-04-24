Ronan O'Gara: Empathy is important — at times I can disappoint myself on that front

When I finally catch up with Ronan O’Gara on a Wednesday evening, it’s after a not-insignificant delay to the proposed start time for the interview.

It’s not the legendary fly-half's fault — he's doing a number of press interviews and the journalists before me have clearly been eager to take the opportunity to pick his brain on all things rugby, at home and abroad.

No doubt, Ireland's second most-capped player had been facing a grilling about what he’d be doing if he could swap places with Irish coach Andy Farrell, and about his role as head coach at France’s La Rochelle.

But my assignment is a bit different — I am asking about what keeps him up at night, the last time he cried, his worst traits.

"From time to time I can have a short fuse,” he admits.

“I could do with listening more,” he adds, "and not always assuming I have an answer for everything. It’s important to have empathy and at times I can disappoint myself on that front.”

Sportspeople aren’t always enthusiastic about answering personal questions. But this wasn’t the case with Californian-born, Cork-raised O’Gara.

Maybe it helped that I asked whether he’d like to switch off his camera on Zoom (it was an enthusiastic 'yes'). It’s a popular suggestion these days.

Ronan O’Gara launched this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals. The National Festival takes place at Aviva Stadium in May. To learn more, visit aviva.ie/minirugby.

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara and assistant Benjamin Boboul

Do you have a morning routine?

My morning routine is a shower, I finish with a cold [burst] and have a nice milky coffee after. During the lockdown I got a Sage coffee machine. It's the best purchase I ever made.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

For 15 or 16 years, I sacrificed a lot. The reason I train now is so I can eat what I want. I love burgers. We’ve a really good Sushi restaurant near us, and the French food is brilliant. A big part of my life now is food and wine - and beer.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I am desperate for chocolate. During lockdown, I was having a cup of Barry’s Tea and chocolate every night.

What would keep you awake at night?

Sick kids. Although in the past month, my wife Jessica’s sick dogs have kept me awake plenty of times! We’ve a French bulldog and a jack russell. And I've five kids — Rua, Molly, JJ, Zak and Max. So you can imagine what my house is like.

How do you relax?

Sitting outside drinking a beer or a coffee, playing golf, watching TV, cycling with the family - I have no problem relaxing.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Roy Keane, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Michael Bradley — they're all the local people that inspired me.

What is your favourite smell?

Grinding the coffee beans in the morning.

When was the last time you cried?

Ronan O'Gara: I’d tears in my eyes watching Rachael Blackmore winning the Gold Cup.

I had tears in my eyes watching Rachael Blackmore winning the Gold Cup. It was a powerful moment. She’s had such a big impact on the sport. She’s given young girls the opportunity to dream. That’s really, really important.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

‘Your health is your wealth.’ I’ve no interest in going for a run at the end of the day, but that 30 minutes after a run is a very powerful feeling. I don’t think there’s anyone who’s ever regretted exercising.

What traits do you least like in others?

Fakeness. I try to create an environment where people feel they can be themselves.

Do you pray?

I don’t know would I call it praying, but I certainly talk to God.

What would cheer your day up?

A hug from my kids.

What quote inspires you?

‘Adversity causes some men to break, others break records.’

Where is your favourite place in the world?

It depends on the mood. Barbados, Fiji... France has a lot of attractions too.