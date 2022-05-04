Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion following Supreme Court draft ruling

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she had an abortion last year while she was on tour, saying: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, 27, who is in a relationship with Normal People star Paul Mescal, opened up about her experience on Twitter in the wake of a leaked draft opinion which suggests the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America.