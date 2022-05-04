Phoebe Bridgers opens up about her abortion following Supreme Court draft ruling

Bridgers, who is in a relationship with Normal People star Paul Mescal, opened up about her experience on Twitter
Phoebe Bridger (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:00
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Phoebe Bridgers has revealed she had an abortion last year while she was on tour, saying: “Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Grammy-nominated singer, 27, who is in a relationship with Normal People star Paul Mescal, opened up about her experience on Twitter in the wake of a leaked draft opinion which suggests the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America.

In response, Bridgers wrote on Twitter: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

The Motion Sickness singer also shared a link to an article published by The Cut which includes a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organisations where people can donate to online.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal at the Met Gala earlier this week. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
A decision to overrule the Roe v Wade case could lead to abortion bans in potentially half the states of America.

The court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft but it does not represent the court’s final word as the language could change before the court issues its ruling.

Following the news, US president Joe Biden has said he hoped the draft would not be finalised by justices, contending it reflected a “fundamental shift in American jurisprudence” that threatened “other basic rights” like access to birth control and marriage.

