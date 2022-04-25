Paul Mescal goes full 'Normal People' with Daisy Edgar Jones at Coachella

You can take a man to Hollywood but you can't separate him from his county colours. That was the sartorial message from Normal People star and would-be O'Neill's influencer Paul Mescal at Coachella over the weekend. Donning a white pair of Kildare GAA shorts and a Metallica t-shirt, Mescal showed off his moustache, which makes him look very like John Aldridge in the 1990s.

The actor was at the festival to support girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing on the Outdoor Theatre Stage. A fashion-forward star herself, Bridgers wore a black dress bedazzled with a skeleton motif for her show. While she wowed her own fans, beady-eyed Irish fans were focused on only one thing: a certain pair of shorts.