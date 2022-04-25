Paul Mescal goes full 'Normal People' with Daisy Edgar Jones at Coachella

The county flags were flying with a pair of Kildare GAA shorts
Paul Mescal goes full 'Normal People' with Daisy Edgar Jones at Coachella

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones with fan Hannah at Coachella. Picture: Twitter @stylesinthealps

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 13:22
Ciara McDonnell

You can take a man to Hollywood but you can't separate him from his county colours. That was the sartorial message from Normal People star and would-be O'Neill's influencer Paul Mescal at Coachella over the weekend. Donning a white pair of Kildare GAA shorts and a Metallica t-shirt, Mescal showed off his moustache, which makes him look very like John Aldridge in the 1990s.

The actor was at the festival to support girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing on the Outdoor Theatre Stage. A fashion-forward star herself, Bridgers wore a black dress bedazzled with a skeleton motif for her show. While she wowed her own fans, beady-eyed Irish fans were focused on only one thing: a certain pair of shorts. 

This is not the first time that Mescal has given his Kildare shorts an airing.

In October of last year, Mescal was the subject of a profile in US GQ in which he spoke about his “wonderfully normal childhood” growing up in Kildare, while the author of the piece commented on his “muscular thighs...built playing Gaelic football”. The actor showed off his thighs in a pair of Kildare GAA shorts, and completed his look with a luxury Hèrmes pullover which sports a cool $9,950 price tag. 

In the midst of peak Normal People, Gucci released the ‘Sylvie Web swim shorts’. The shorts, which to regular followers of the sport were undeniably influenced by the Mayo colours, retailed for a whopping €550. The cotton-polyester blend of these swim shorts is not dissimilar to the composition of the traditional O’Neills GAA shorts, which cost €17.

To bring fans of The Shorts to full-scale frenzy of course, there was one key addition to Paul Mescal's appearance at Coachella: Daisy Edgar Jones. The co-stars reunited for a fan picture, looking comfortable and relaxed in each other's company. The fan, who detailed in her social media post how Paul took photos of her and her friend, said that Daisy and Paul are "the sweetest and most “normal” people I’ve ever met."

Read More

How GAA gear became fashion's most unlikely trend

Read More

78-year-old Clare farmer delighted after winning pair of Paul Mescal's signed shorts

More in this section

Staying connected = staying current BeReal: The new social media app you've never heard of 
Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her
Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding
<p>The 2 Johnnies. Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery</p>

'It needs to stop': The 2 Johnnies reveal story of serial catfish targeting well-known people

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices