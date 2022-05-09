Paul Heaton invites Irish fans to have a drink on him to celebrate 60th birthday

He has given money to selected pubs to put behind the bar so fans can enjoy a free drink
Paul Heaton invites Irish fans to have a drink on him to celebrate 60th birthday

Barman Richie Ennis at Kehoes pub in Dublins city centre where musican Paul Heaton put a tab behind the bar as part of his 60th birthday party celebrations. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 16:53
Maeve Lee

Singer-songwriter Paul Heaton has left money behind the bar in 60 pubs today, including a few Irish spots, so that fans can have a pint on him and celebrate his 60th birthday.

The former Housemartins frontman had hoped that he would be kicking off another bicycle tour and visiting a total of 60 pubs across Ireland and Britain to mark his birthday. However, due to recording delays as a result of the pandemic, he has had to put his big plans on hold for now.

The singer is determined to still mark the occasion and has revealed a list of 60 pubs where fans can enjoy Happy Hour and have a drink on him.

Taking to social over the weekend, Heaton said that each chosen pub has been given an amount of money to put behind the bar so that “both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birth drink on me”.

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognizing that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years, could do with a wee party, as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles,” he said.

The final list has now been revealed and includes Courtney’s Bar in Killarney, Tig Cóilí in Galway, The Punters Rest in Co Tipperary as well as The Sky on the Ground in Co Wexford and Kehoes in Dublin centre.

Other Irish pubs on the list are Eddie Murphy’s in Kilkenny and Bonners Corner Bar in Co Donegal.

Heaton encouraged those who have a location near them to head down, show their support and raise a toast to him on his birthday.

“It would be great to see photos of you all enjoying your free drinks and celebrations at each pub throughout the day,” he added.

<p>The 2 Johnnies. Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery</p>

