Nicola Coughlan reveals next season of Bridgerton will focus on Penelope's love story

This is the news we want on a Monday morning.

The next season of Netflix's Bridgerton will focus on the love life of Penelope - played by our very own Nicola Coughlan.

The third season of the period drama, which is based on the bestselling Julia Quinn books, will highlight the friend-to-lovers romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the Galway actress said she has been keeping the season three secret for "so long" she can't believe it's finally out in the world.

"Bridgerton fans I hope we do you proud captaining this ship.

"We're very nervous and excited and can't wait for you to see #Polin's story."

Season Three of Bridgerton will focus on Colin and Penelope’s Story. Picture: @nicolacoughlan / Instagra,

This will be the first time the Netflix show has strayed from the original source materials trajectory, as the first two seasons followed the first two novels focusing on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Page Jean) and Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) love affair with Kate (Simone Ashley) respectively.

Penelope's story isn't highlighted until book four of the series, with the third book focusing on artist Benedict Bridgerton.

Bridgerton has become Netflix’s biggest English language speaking series ever and turned its actors- including Galway girl Nicola Coughlan - into global stars.

Nicola Coughlan at the 2022 Met Gala . Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Speaking to Ray D'Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 last week, the Oranmore native said she was grateful her fame has come later in life.

"I feel lucky in a weird way that this happened to me when I'm a bit older. I think if this was my 20s my head would be spinning,” she said.

"I worked in retail for many many years. I was at the Met Gala thinking ‘I used to work in Spar, this is so weird," she said.

But she said she thinks she lived "enough of a life before any of this" that she can keep her feet firmly on the ground.

"It can all go away in a flash," she added, "nothing's guaranteed, you're only as good as your last job."