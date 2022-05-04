MasterChef UK finalists put to the test at Ballymaloe Cookery School

MasterChef UK finalists had their cooking skills put to the test at Ballymaloe House and Cookery School on Tuesday night as part of one of their last challenges that incorporated local Cork produce.

Kicking off finals week on the BBC show, each of the five remaining chefs was tasked with creating a dish inspired by a public figure, a film, artwork or song, TV or book series before one of them was sent home.

However, the second challenge on the programme took the remaining four cooks to none other than Ballymaloe House and Cookery School as a tribute to the legacy of Myrtle Allen of Ballymaloe House and her pioneering contribution to the Irish food scene.

The chefs were shown exactly what Ballymaloe and Cork have to offer before being tasked with preparing a dish inspired by what they had learned during the trip.

Guests included Darina Allen, Rory O'Connell, Rachel Allen, Myrtle's daughter Fern Allen, Michelin Star chef Ross Lewis, food historian Regina Sexton and Peter Ward of Country Choice in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Led by the school's renowned founders, Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell, the contestants got to experience and learn more about local Irish produce and the ethos of ‘farm to table’.

Using what they had learned on their visit, they prepared a dinner incorporating some well-known Irish classics.

Rory O’Connell said they were “delighted” to welcome the four finalists to Ballymaloe.

“They were great fun, and they were so enthusiastic. They were like sponges while they were here. I took them to Ballycotton to the pier to get fish, went to Shanagarry to pick carrageen, we showed them all around the farm, the gardens and the school,” he said.

We really immersed them in what it is that we do.

Each finalist prepared a dish for the guests, who were “very impressed”, said O'Connell, with the standard and their take on the local produce.

One finalist, Radha is a vegetarian and was tasked with cooking local fish and used Frank Hederman’s smoked mackerel from Belvelly Smokehouse in Cobh, Co Cork, while local lamb, seaweed and vegetables were also incorporated into dishes.

The MasterChef UK finals week continues on Wednesday evening on BBC One as the remaining chefs battle it out before an overall winner is announced on Thursday.