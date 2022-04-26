Laura Whitmore: Maybe I don't seem vulnerable to the outside world but I am

"'Before I even watched Love Island, I remember thinking "Ugh, what's this show!" And then I start watching it. And I became gripped by it."

Appearing on Angela Scanlon's podcast Thanks For Asking, Laura Whitmore has opened up about her experience of motherhood in a pandemic, and the reality of filming a hit television show with a newborn.

Presenting the show, she says, has given her the opportunity to address her own internal judgments, particularly those around the contestants on shows like Love Island.

"I think we all judge people. I've judged so many people before I got to know them and I hate myself for that, but that's just what we probably do as humans, but one thing I like about myself is that I had the ability to change my mind and get to know people. We live in an age where we read headlines, or we look at memes as opposed to read the full article. So for me, I'm trying to read the full article and not just that...and conversation is always open."

As a new mother, Whitmore says that her relationship with her own mum deepened immeasurably during the first few months of her daughter's life. Travelling to Spain with a newborn was only made possible, she says, by the fact that her mother devoted three months to looking after them.

"She got on a plane with me every time I went to Spain, and back. So I could breastfeed a baby, have a new baby and do a job. And that is greater than any physical gift that anyone could give me because it was her time."

Whitmore developed mastitis while filming the show, and because of Covid-19, didn't pick up on the infection until one of her team members pointed it out to her.

"I remember waking up at four in the morning, knowing I had to be on set that day with a fever shaking. I was like freezing cold, and going into the shower. And it was only because actually Emma, my stylist, she recognized it because her mother had had mastitis."

Thanks to her team rallying around her, she was able to continue filming.

"I had great big hard boobs, one bigger than the other. In one way though, it kind of took away the pressure, there was other things I was worrying about rather than the telly side."

In having to rely on her team and on her mother, Whitmore says that she has learned to be vulnerable - and that it's ok to allow others to look after you when you need it.

"I guess showing that vulnerability and being vulnerable is all right. So maybe I don't seem vulnerable to the outside world, but Jesus Christ, I am to the people that I need!"

You can listen to Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.