Des Bishop marries reality star Hannah Berner in beachfront ceremony 

After meeting during the height of the pandemic, comedian Des Bishop and US reality TV star, Hannah Berner tied the knot at a beachfront ceremony in the Hamptons on Friday.

Snippets from the wedding, which took place on the somewhat unusual date of Friday the 13th, were shared by friends on social media.

The pair were photographed laughing as they officially tied the knot while videos showed the happy couple smiling and dancing as they made their official entrance as husband and wife to LL Cool J's Doin' it.

Friends shared snippets of the big day on social media. Pic: @tedjonesworld via Instagram

The dress code for the big day was "Hamptons chic/ beach cocktail/ look hot," according to a post by podcaster Rayna Greenberg who said it was her favourite wedding attire description.

On Valentine’s Day last year Des, 46, popped the question after he met his wife-to-be, 30, during the first Covid-19 lockdown in the States.

The pair had been dating for nine months when the comedian got down on one knee and they announced their engagement in early March.

They announced their engagement in early March in a snap of the happy couple which Des captioned: "When you know, you know. Laughs for life."

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio One this week, Des joked about their choice of date for their wedding day.

“When I tell people in Ireland we’re getting married on Friday the 13th, the first question they say is, ‘Did you get a deal?’,” he said.

“I think they think that we’re cheap.”

Bride, Hannah, is best known for her appearance in Bravo’s Summer House, a popular US reality show that follows a group of friends sharing a house in Montauk, New York for the summer season.