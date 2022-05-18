Derry Girls stars say goodbye: How the cast are giving their final farewell

It's been emotional
Derry Girls cast

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 10:50
Sarah Cullen

After three seasons, Derry Girls is coming to an end. 

In typical Derry Girls fashion, the end comes full of bittersweet moments, with laughter and tears. 

While fans prepare to say goodbye to the beloved characters, the cast must also bid farewell to the host of offbeat, completely original personalities they have portrayed since 2018.

Here's how the stars have said goodbye so far:

Siobhán McSweeney

Cork actor Siobhán has played the sarcastic and scary Sister Michael since the first episode. She is a firm fan favorite. 

Siobhán posted a picture of the habit she has worn over the course of the show, a poignant tribute to a great character.

Sister Michael's habit
Sister Michael's habit

Jamie Lee O'Donnell

Jamie has played Michelle Malon in the series since she burst onto the screen quoting Pulp Fiction in the first episode. Ever since she has been a lovable rogue who always gets the Derry Girls into trouble.

She shared an Instagram post about what the show meant to be her as a real life Derry Girl.

 

Derry Girls cast
Derry Girls cast

"Thank you so much to everyone who watched and supported #Derrygirls. It really means the world to me.

"And thanks to all the incredible cast and crew I had the pleasure of working with on such an iconic show about my home town of #Derrycity

"I've never been more proud."

Tara Lynn O'Neill 

Tara plays Ma Mary, the matriarch of the Quinn family who keeps the girls grounded.

 She shared a picture of her iconic 90s hairstyle in the show.

Jamie Beamish 

Jamie played the recurring character Ciaran in the series, infamous for his very strict photo booth docket policies and being an almost love interest of Aunt Sarah.

The one-hour special finale episode airs tonight.

