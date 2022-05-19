Derry Girls: 12 of the most famous faces that made an appearance during season three

The finale of Derry Girls aired this week, and we are looking back at some of the famous faces who turned up in season 3 of Derry Girls.
'The Big Fella' was his codename on set, but in the show he played a policeman questioning the gang after a suspected break in.
He also appeared in the final episode in the midst of the Good Friday Agreement referendum.
Are the #DerryGirls Liam Neeson's toughest challenge yet? 😅 @nicolacoughlan @Djllewellyn @SaoirseJackson @louisa_harland @JamieLeeOD @LisaMMcGee pic.twitter.com/3QbQiDjCos— Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 12, 2022
Damien of BBC fame played a plumber, who sparked Mary's interest in going back to school.
‘Someone call for a plumber…?’ #DerryGirls @Channel4 TONIGHT 9.15pm— Damien Molony (@damienmolony) April 19, 2022
Huge thanks to @LisaMMcGee and @Auntyjesus … Thrilled to be asked to fix the family boiler 👨🔧 pic.twitter.com/iWZFupjYvo
Serena, famous for her Mammy Banter videos, is an author and comedian from Derry. She played an RUC officer who arrested the gang, and said being in the show was "a dream come true."
She looked a wee bit like me I suppose? 😂🤔 #DerryGirls was a dream come true for me. Thanks to @LisaMMcGee for making it a reality 🤯 pic.twitter.com/90ScbRjASV— Mammy Banter (@MammyBanter) April 12, 2022
Amy joined the cast for the third episode of the season. She was hilarious as an inappropriate train station clerk, who made things awkward for Claire and Sister Michael.
The sketch artist and Irish Twitter icon Michael Fry got into a row with the Derry Girls on the train to Portrush.
To everyone asking me:— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 26, 2022
No you can’t have a Kit-Kat. They’re display only #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/oTry0Nb4i9
The Fair City actress stepped into the part of an old friend of Mary and Sarah, who they can't quite remember.
The Game of Thrones actor was the psychic Carlos Santini. While the family felt ripped off by their reading, he did prove useful in locating Grandad Joe's missing electric razor!
A special guest joined the episode five flashback, show creator Lisa McGee's husband Tobias Beer. He played the silent surgeon and dad of Jenny Joyce.
Yes this is my husband #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/86M89JEv7y— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) May 10, 2022
Emmet joined in episode five, and challenged James to a fight outside for Fat Boy Slim tickets. Not exactly Kin or Peaky Blinders, but he was definitely intimidating.
The Scottish DJ and boyfriend of Saoirse Monica Jackson was the one to throw the gang out of the Fat Boy Slim concert 'for fighting.'
National treasure Sinead Burke showed up in episode six as the TV host who took pity on Michelle.
Well, that seemed to work. #DerryGirl https://t.co/FhfHWElAns— Sinéad Burke (@TheSineadBurke) May 17, 2022
The final scene of the last ever episode, shows the letter the gang sent Chelsea Clinton found its way to her. What a special ending!
No flipping way 😲 @ChelseaClinton got the letter! #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/rZw4kh0keu— Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 18, 2022
We are so sad to see the Derry Girls go.