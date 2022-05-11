Cork singer Lyra forced to clarify she did not marry Hozier 

Cork singer Lyra was “delighted” to meet one of her heroes after bumping into Hozier while at a wedding at Adare Manor.

However, after sharing a snap of the special moment, the Bandon native found herself having to clarify that she has not married the Take Me To Church singer after fans misinterpreted the image.

Lyra shared the snap to social media alongside Hozier who she described as one of her “icons”.

“They say “never meet your hero’s” well I’m bloody delighted to have met mine,” she said.

The moment was captured as both singers met at a wedding at Limerick’s lavish Adare Manor. The black and white photo shows Lyra in an elegant, floor-length gown grinning alongside Bray native, Hozier.

The snap Lyra shared on her Instagram account. Pic: Lyra via Instagram

Commenters were quick to pick up on the setting of the image which could have been misinterpreted as a post-wedding snap, particularly due to the use of black and white which made Lyra’s dress look like a bridal gown.

With champagne glasses in hand, the pair looked to be celebrating.

"Omg congrats to you both,” joked fellow singer Gavin James.

“I thought you had married Hozier there for a second,” wrote another under the picture.

Lyra was quick to address the hilarious mix-up and took to her Instagram account to further clarify.

“Day 2 and the answer is still no @Hozier did not take me to church,” she joked in a story posted to her Instagram.