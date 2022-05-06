Charlie Bird: My motor neurone disease is progressively getting worse

Charlie Bird has said he "can not hide" from the fact that his motor neurone disease is getting progressively worse.

The comment comes after the veteran journalist shared on Wednesday that his swallow had gotten worse and sitting down to eat has turned "into a nightmare."

In a video posted to Twitter today, the retired RTÉ broadcaster said: "I can not hide from the fact that my motor neurone disease is progressively getting worse.

A message for everyone who went walking and climbing for climbwithcharlie. Everyone who showed powerful love and kindness and who extended the hand of friendship. I am finding it hard for me to convey the thanks and the love I have for all of you. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/jO8ynfbWeR — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2022

"But while I still can, I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship.

"I would love to hug you all and get Tiger to give you a lick," he said.

According to the climbwithcharlie.ie website, Bird's Croagh Patrick fundraiser has now raised over €2.7m and the veteran journalist said he believes they are well on their way to reaching €3m.

Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick in April

"I can not believe it," he shared.

"We set a target of €1m and now we expect to go beyond €3m. This is real love and kindness."

Bird, who climbed Croagh Patrick five weeks ago as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, added that he is working with Merrion Press to produce "a beautiful coffee table book" recording the day of the climb on Croagh Patrick, as well as the other climbs and walks that took part alongside the event.

"We have done our best to try and include photographs from as many of these events as possible," he shared.