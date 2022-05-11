Charlie Bird memoir to be published in October 

Charlie Bird’s memoir will be published by Harper Collins in October.

The memoir, entitled Time and Tide, has been written by the retired journalist's “great pal” and former news editor at RTÉ, Ray Burke.

In a tweet, commissioning editor at Harper Collins Ireland Catherine Gough said it is “a moving and insightful book written during an incredibly difficult time in Charlie’s life.”

Bird posted a video on Friday, saying he could not hide from the fact that his motor neurone disease “is progressively getting worse.”

"But while I still can, I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship.”

The veteran broadcaster climbed Croagh Patrick six weeks ago as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, raising over €2.7m.

Bird is also working with Merrion Press to produce "coffee table book" recording the day of the climb on Croagh Patrick and the other climbs and walks that took part alongside the event.