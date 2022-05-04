Charlie Bird: 'I am now facing my biggest challenge'

The retired RTÉ journalist says his voice is gone and his swallow is getting worse
Charlie Bird: 'I am now facing my biggest challenge'

Charlie Bird said his swallow is getting worse

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 09:26
Nicole Glennon

Charlie Bird has said he is now facing his "biggest challenge yet" as his voice is gone.

The retired RTÉ broadcaster posted the update with his followers on Twitter, sharing that his swallow is  also "getting worse".

The veteran news journalist, who climbed Croagh Patrick in April as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, said he was "lucky" to be able to climb the mountain.

"But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet," he wrote.

Mr Bird said that his swallow is "getting worse" and sitting down to eat is "turning into a nightmare."

Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick 
Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick 

Over €2.7m has been raised for Charlie's chosen charities as part of the Climb with Charlie drive so far. Mr Bird said he was hopeful they were heading towards €3m.

A number of well-known people including President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy climbed Croagh Patrick with Charlie on April 2.

Read More

Mum says Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has received ‘devastating news’ from oncologist

More in this section

Staying connected = staying current BeReal: The new social media app you've never heard of 
Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her
Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding
Climb With CharliePerson: Charlie Bird
<p>The 2 Johnnies. Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery</p>

'It needs to stop': The 2 Johnnies reveal story of serial catfish targeting well-known people

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices