Bonnie Ryan marries long-term partner in stunning Italian wedding

Influencer and make-up artist Bonnie Ryan married her long-term boyfriend this weekend in a stunning Italian wedding celebration.

Surrounded by family and friends, the pair tied the knot in a church in the village of La Machi, where sister Lottie Ryan also exchanged vows back in 2017.

Bonnie, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, shared a snipped of the weekend with her 102k followers on Instagram.

Bride Bonnie stunned in an embroidered fishtail style gown with puffy sleeves and a long veil.

Bonnie pictured on her wedding day. Picture: niamhcullenx

In a post to her account, Bonnie was pictured in her stunning gown and showstopping veil, alongside her now-husband, John Greenhalgh who was sitting on a cream Vespa.

As the pair have kept their relationship offline, the 29-year-old covered her husband’s face with a white bouquet of flowers.

Bonnie Ryan shared a snap from the wedding day with her followers. Picture: @bonnieryan

The newlyweds celebrated in the Italian countryside, kicking off the wedding weekend with an Italian tradition called 'La Serenata' which usually takes place on the night of the rehearsal dinner.

The tradition sees the groom and his groomsmen serenade the soon-to-be-wife while she watches from her bedroom window.

Ahead of the big day, the influencer and make-up artist collected her wedding dress from Tamem Michael Bridal in Dublin, giving her nana a sneak peek.

Bonnie and John pictured during their wedding celebrations, which included some Italian traditions. Picture: @babs_ryan

In a picture of her standing alongside her grandmother and her mother, Bonnie wrote: “My gorgeous nana came to see me in my dress today while I took it home.

“She can’t make my wedding, was important she got to see me in it.”

In March, Bonnie kicked off the wedding celebrations and officially tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony in Dublin.

On the day, she wore a stunning white suit by UK designer Nadine Merabi, which was paired with a pearl wide-brimmed white hat from Tralee designer Carol Kennelly.

Her husband’s identity has always been kept under wraps on social media and Bonnie has previously spoken about keeping their relationship offline.