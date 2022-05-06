BodyWhys: Kim Kardashian's Met Gala weight loss could trigger disordered eating

Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, have said the media and public figures need to take responsibility for what they share following Kim Kardashian's comments at the Met Gala on Monday.

The reality star and entrepreneur came under criticism this week for comments she made during an interview with Vogue.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, who is also the founder of Skims — a shapewear brand that sells ‘solutions for every body’ — told a reporter on the red carpet that she had spent the three weeks in advance of the Met Gala undergoing a strict diet and exercise regime in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 'Happy Birthday Mister President' dress from 1962.

During the course of the interview, the star revealed the specific number of pounds she had lost as well as making comments about cutting out specific food groups and details of her exercise regimen.

Kim Kardashian wearing the famous gown

Ellen Jennings of BodyWhys says Kardashian’s comments, and the reporting of these comments by various media outlets could be “particularly triggering” for those suffering from eating disorders as well as those who may be at risk of developing an eating disorder.

In fact, the organisation has specific reporting guidelines which state that providing details may “inadvertently provide readers with new ideas as to how, for example, they might restrict their own food intake.”

“It's really important that public figures and the media take responsibility for what they're sharing,” she urged.

“These types of messages can have a significant impact on people's body image and their self-esteem – and we know these are linked with eating disorders. Dieting is also one of the major risk factors for the development of an eating disorder."

While Kim Kardashian’s comments were of concern to the organisation, Jennings did note that it was “positive” to see so many people calling the star out for her harmful comments – including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart who has previously spoken of her own issues with body image.

Lili Reinhart was critical of Kim Kardashian's comments

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are…because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a fucking dress?” the Betty Cooper actress posted on her Instagram stories.

The actress said it was “so wrong” to "openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala when you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

The 25-year-old went on to ask that people "stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

Jennings of BodyWhys says that while celebrity culture and aspects of social media remain “superficial and focused around appearance,” she does believe many of us are becoming more aware of the impact of both and taking steps to reduce the negative impacts which is a positive.