'A revolution of the heart': How the Irish language is poised to take on a new life

— ‘the life of the language is in the speaking’, imparts my Irish teacher, a (an Irish proverb) that reaches me over the tinny sound and near-impressionistic visuals of a Zoom call.
Looking at the groundswell of grassroots Irish-language arts, culture, and media, in vibrant and vital evidence all over the country, it’s hard to argue against.
- If you're a complete beginner, or dusting off your old try these few basic phrases, via Gaelscoil Online. ,
- Your local library will offer learning materials, free with a membership, and might also have a (conversation group) and other supports - be sure to ask at your local branch.
- Gael-Linn offers a range of tried-and-trusted courses, online and in-person, for all ages, including adult beginner's programmes for new speakers, and adult versions of the famous excursions.
- For an alternative, Kathy Scott and Manchán Magan's Scoil Scairte offers online courses featuring guest lecturers from all over Irish culture and media.
- Magan's series of books on rediscovering the language through our surroundings are wonderful - start with 2020's .
- Get the Irish with Mollie. as you scroll by finding Irish-language creators on social media, like Instagram sensation
- Online language-learning apps like Duolingo aren't necessarily a comprehensive introduction to the living language, but are proven to help new learners expand their vocabulary, even for a few minutes a day.
- TG4 is the country's national Irish-language television broadcaster, running an eclectic, community-focused range of programming in Irish with English subtitles - check out their range of boxsets on Seinnteoir TG4 - all programmes free, with ads of course.
- Seinnteoir TG4 also plays home to some of the great Cine4 films that have helped drive the Irish-language revival - including 2018 drama Foscadh.
- The national Irish-language radio service, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, offers 24/7 programming as Gaeilge, aimed at native-speaking communities, but accessible to learners via a range of news, entertainment and music programmes, with a huge archive of shows to explore online.
- On the topic of Irish-language music, your writer has compiled this playlist of modern Irish artists and songs on YouTube.
- If you're a videogamer, games like Minecraft and Among Us have official Irish translations, while Irish-developed visual novel If Found, the story of a group of young people finding their identities on Achill Island in the early 1990s, is also playable entirely .
- Try getting out into your local community find the Cork city one here. ! Look for your local Pop-Up Gaeltacht online, for beginner-friendly nights out in your area -
- For weekends away in the wilds of Kerry to reconnect with the language and its context further, see Diarmuid Lyng's Wild Irish Retreats.
- If you're getting more confident in your reading and comprehension, Irish-language features magazine Nós covers everything from music and culture to tech and media.
- Poet and spoken-word artist Ciara Ní É's 'What the Focal' series on YouTube answers viewer questions on the language, and chats with native speakers and academics.