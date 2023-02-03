Grá guide: 17 Irish-made goodies to gift this Valentine's Day

1. GREEN WITH ENVY

Everyone else will be green with envy if you gift your sweetheart this stunning Gold Rimmed Malachite Heart Pendant, €230, from Irish Jewellery Brand, NJO Designs.com.

2. MAP YOUR LOVE

Bbpapercuts Irish coastlines map of Kinsale, Co Cork. €50 unframed, €95, framed. bbpapercuts.com

BBpapercuts.com create intricate 3D papercut maps of Irish cities, town, villages and counties. This coastline map of Kinsale, Co Cork is priced €50 unframed, €95, framed. Free shipping in Ireland.

3. I WOOF YOU

Love Dachshunds card, €3.50 from wildwatermelon.ie

How cute is this Love Dachshunds card with two little sausage dogs bumping heart-shaped noses? From Dublin-based Andria Parsons, all cards are printed in Ireland on 100% recycled paper with no plastic packaging, €3.50, see wildwatermelon.ie.

4. SMELLS LIKE I LOVE YOU

#SCANDLE by Lorluna Studio,€24

Wexford-based lorluna.com have a range of stunning candles that they describe as “tongue in cheek, with a dash of Irish saltiness". The #SCANDLE You're My Angle candle, €24, comes in Tonka Fleur, Fiesty Fig and Clean Sheets varieties.

5. MAKE IT PERSONAL

Dylan Oak's personalised necklace, €46

This Dylan Oaks personalised Esme heart pendant necklace is custom-made to order. Made from 18k Gold Plated solid stainless steel and 925 Solid Recycled Sterling Silver, it's highly durable, high quality, doesn’t scratch easily and will not tarnish/rust. So it will stand the test of time, just like your love!

If ordering online, engraving is done within 24hrs and shipping takes one to two business days within the ROI, so there's still plenty of time to get this for your beloved ahead of V Day. Priced at €46, see dylanoaks.com.

6. KOKO LOCO

Koko Kinsale Love Box, €16

Ah, can you ever go wrong with a box of chocolates? Definitely not one from Emily Keane of Koko Kinsale. Their Valentine's Love Box is back this year, €16, it contains passion fruit and raspberry hearts, champagne Truffles and salted caramels. See kokokinsale.com.

7. SKIN LOVE

Banór The New Ewe Cleanse Trio

What better way to say I love you than gifting a luxurious skincare set from a new Irish business? Founded by Pharmacist Nicola Lyons and Agriculture and Dairy Specialist Elaine Crosse, Tipperary-based Bánór's collection makes use of sheep’s milk and lanolin, a natural oil from sheep’s wool that locks moisture into the skin.

Scented with Lavender, Geranium and Ylang Ylang, they are perfect for a relaxing bedtime ritual. The New Ewe Cleanse Trio (scrub, lotion and oil) is €106, see banor.ie.

8. SAY IT WITH (SUSTAINABLE) FLOWERS

Valentine's Day bunch of sustainable, dried flowers

Niamh Barrett's dried flower bouquets are made with flowers grown in her garden in Co Meath or foraged. They will last longer than fresh flowers, and are fully compostable too.

Bunches are made to order and can take up to two weeks to be dispatched, so get in touch asap (although we'd happily wait for these). Custom Valentine's bunch from €37. See shopinireland.ie/store/nabflowers.

9. TWEETY-TWOO, I LOVE YOU

Bluebird stud earrings, €22

Namitha Rajan, based in Co Tipperary, makes stunning jewellery from wood and paper. We love these little bluebird study earrings, €22. See, naoistore.com

10. COOKING UP A STORM

Chef Shane Smith's Asparagus Parma Ham Bundles from the Valentine's Dinner cooking class

Irish pastry chef Shane Smith has launched the tastiest gift to give your significant other this Valentine’s, with a Zoom cooking class designed to help you cook a romantic three course meal.

On the menu is asparagus and Parma Ham wrapped in a cheesy puff pastry, buttered chicken with homemade garlic naan breads and chocolate dipped strawberry cheesecakes. The cooking class is Thursday, Feb 9 at 7pm and lasts 90 minutes.

If you cannot attend the live class, don’t worry, you’ll receive the recipes on booking and the full class recording afterwards. €29.99, see chefshanesmith.ie to book.

11. PURE LOVE

Pure love set from Soap & More, €15.50

Reham Ghafarji, a Syrian native who came to Cork in 2017, now runs a soap and self-care business in Clonakilty. For Valentine's, she has a lovely soap and candle set, €15.50 available on soapandmore.ie.

Plus, she donates 15% of all proceeds to local homeless charities as her way of 'giving back' to Ireland.

12. WRAPPED UP IN LOVE

Neapolitan blanket in soft merino lambswool, Ellie Dunne

Another Covid success story, 23-year-old Ellie Dunne made good use of her time at home during the various lockdowns, designing these stunning blankets in collaboration with Cushendale Woollen Mills in Kilkenny.

The Neapolitan blanket in soft merino lambswool is our favourite. €250, see elliedunneart.com.

13. LAVISH IN LOVE

Ultimate Flower Gift Bundle from The Flower Factory

The Ultimate Flower Gift Bundle from theflowerfactory.ie is exactly what it says on the tip... a signature hatbox, Moët & Chandon rosé champagne and a box of Butlers truffle chocolates. Classic Valentine's Day - and don't we love it. Currently €149.99 (reduced down from €162.99).

14. BABY LOVE

Personalised heart bib, €8 from BabyBoo

Who says Valentine’s Day is just for your partner? Show the baba some love with Cork-based Baby Boo's personalised love heart organic cotton bib. €8, babyboo.ie

15. BOOK LOVERS

This Makes Scents Library candle

UCC's Glucksman gallery shop is a fantastic place to look for locally made, sustainable products.

Instore and online, they have This Makes Scents Library candle with notes of plum, peony, patchouli and leather, to emulate that feeling of being amongst old books. Perfect for book lovers. €11.50, glucksmanshop.com.

16. PURE ELEGANCE

Baby Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings, €55, fleurjewellery.ie

Fleur Reynolds crafts gemstone and freshwater jewellery from her base in Wicklow. These Baby Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings, €55, are on our wishlist. See fleurjewellery.ie.

17. WHISKEY IN THE JAR

Father Jack's Whiskey Stones from irishwhiskeystonecompany.ie

Maeve Kelly is behind Kinvara-based Irish Whiskey Stone Company, who design and engrave whiskey stones (little cubes of marble that you put in the freezer for a couple of hours and then use in your beverage instead of ice for the uninitiated). For Father Ted fans, Father Jack's whiskey stones would be well received, €21, irishwhiskeystonecompany.ie.