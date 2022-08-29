Electric Picnic 2022: Here's everything you need to pack for the weekend

After much anticipation, Electric Picnic is back at last. Kicking off on Friday, the festival will see over 70,000 revellers head to Stradbally, Co Laois this week with headline acts including Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Snow Patrol and many more.

With just days to go before the tents are pitched, there’s no doubt people across the country are preparing their backpacks and panic-buying some last-minute essentials.

To take the stress out of packing, here are some of the most important items you will need if you’re heading off to Electric Picnic this weekend.

Warm clothes

I’m sure the Irish mammies have us well prepared for this one but seriously, warm clothes are essential. When the sun goes down and the Rave in the Woods kicks off, you really start to feel the chill and if it rains, you will be very glad to have a warm jacket to hand.

The weather is not looking too promising so be sure you have a good, waterproof jacket and boots as well as some jumpers, hoodies or whatever else works for layering.

Music Fans arrive for Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally Hall Co Laois. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Portable charger

It’s easy to get lost or forget where you pitched your tent so having your phone on you and charged at all times is very important. Even if it's just for a flashlight, you’ll find your phone will be in your hand most of the time so make sure to pack some portable chargers and remember to charge them beforehand.

Top tip: Share your location with friends so they can find you at all times.

Camping essentials

This is best under one category because when it comes to camping — or rather comfortable camping — there are a few things to remember: Number one is a camp chair.

Assuming you remembered your tent, having somewhere you can sit outside is key, especially if it has rained overnight. Whether it’s topping up your makeup, having a drink or just taking a breather (it gets warm in those tents), you’ll be glad of a spot to perch yourself.

And speaking of being comfortable, an inflatable mattress or else a yoga mat is essential as well as a sleeping bag and a pillow. If you really want to make sure you get that much-needed shut-eye, bring an eye mask to block out the morning light as well as earplugs in case your neighbours are a little loud.

If you’re trying to find something in your tent or make your way to the portaloo when the sun goes down, you’re going to need some light. Pack a flashlight so you are not always relying on your phone and draining the battery.

Top tip: Don’t forget to bring bin bags for your rubbish too.

The poster for this year's Electric Picnic.

Toiletries

After night one, toilet roll can be hard to come by so be sure to bring your own. Shower facilities are available at the campsite so pack a towel, shower gel, shampoo and any other items you need but do not forget a pair of flip flips or sliders for making your way from the shower back to your tent.

As much as we hate to admit it, getting to wash your face at the end of the night may not be the top priority so if wearing makeup, pack lots of face wipes as well as cotton pads and micellar water.

A personal hand sanitiser is another must-have item in case the dispensers start to run low.

Tickets and ID

This may seem obvious, but you would be surprised how often people forget to bring their ticket when there are so many other items they are trying to remember. Speaking from personal experience, be sure to pack your ticket the night before along with your ID and wallet.

The tents are erected prior to the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois.

What you can’t bring

It’s just as important to know what you cannot bring so you’re not stuck dumping expensive alcohol or running back and forth between the arena and the campsite.

Glass is not allowed so if you are planning to bring alcohol to your campsite, be sure to transfer it into a plastic bottle and mark it as alcohol so no one accidentally takes a sip whilst hungover. This alcohol is not allowed into the arena area so keep it for the campsite.

It is also worth noting that cans are limited to 48 per person at the campsite. After bars close, up to four cans per person are permitted into the arena.

Overall, glass items over 100ml are not allowed either at the campsite or the arena.

Bags larger than A4 size are also prohibited in the arena area so be sure to bring a small bag for your essential items when heading to see an act. If you have any medication, it must be in its original packaging.

Top tip: Bring a cup with a lid and a straw either for your alcohol or for sipping on soft drinks or water.

And with that, you are ready for a fantastic music-filled weekend. Enjoy!