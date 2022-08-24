Bargain Hunter: Get ready for Electric Picnic and save up to 25% on pharmacy essentials

Plus, some handy bits for the amateur cyclist and crafter in Lidl 
Craft sets, bike bits and more in this week's Bargain Hunter

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Nicole Glennon

Get ready for the last of the summer festivals 

Regatta’s summer sale is now on, with up to 70% off across women’s, men’s and kids, and it’s the perfect chance to get yourself sorted for the last of the summer festivals. If you’re hitting up Electric Picnic, you might want a pair of stylish wellies — we think the Orla Kiely Floral Welly in Meadow Floral fits the bill. Available in a range of sizes from a UK 3 – UK 8, including some half sizes. Originally priced at €75, they have been reduced to €52.45. For a waterproof rainjacket that will see you through the Autumn, we love the Bayarma Lightweight Jacket in Crayon, modelled by Rochelle Humes. Waterproof, breathable and comfortable, the jacket features Isotex 5000 polyester fabric and taped seams to fully protect against rain. It’s RRP is €110, but it’s currently just €32.95 on regatta.com/ie. Use code JACKETS10 for an extra 10% off.

Iceland’s Back to School bargains 

To help make breakfast and post-school dinners hassle free, Iceland has some great Back-to-School offers now on including a three for €5 offer across the Bird’s Eye range, and a two for €6 offering on a range of breakfast cereals. Big brand cereals like Coco Pops (480g), Rice Krispies (510g) and (Cookie Crisp 500g) are all in the offer.

Llyods Pharmacy app savings

Lloyds Pharmacy has launched their Ireland App and is offering 25% off your first order on the app with the code LLOYDS25%APP, which can be redeemed against vitamins, skincare, baby, beauty products and more. The discount code will not work on items already discounted, pain medication or prescription items.

On yer bike... or at yer easel! 

Perfect for the amateur cyclist, Lidl has a Bike Work Stand in stores tomorrow, priced at just €34.99. It features an adjustable working height (107-178cm), a bike bracket that can be rotated 360°, and it’s foldable for space-saving storage. For craft enthusiasts, it's worth popping into the discount retail store on Monday where a range of sets for sewing, knitting and painting will be in the middle aisles. Highlights include the Artists' Painting and Drawing Box, just €34.99, and a Tabletop Box Easel for €29.99. 

