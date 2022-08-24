Bargain Hunter: Get ready for Electric Picnic and save up to 25% on pharmacy essentials

Get ready for the last of the summer festivals

Regatta’s summer sale is now on, with up to 70% off across women’s, men’s and kids, and it’s the perfect chance to get yourself sorted for the last of the summer festivals. If you’re hitting up Electric Picnic, you might want a pair of stylish wellies — we think the Orla Kiely Floral Welly in Meadow Floral fits the bill. Available in a range of sizes from a UK 3 – UK 8, including some half sizes. Originally priced at €75, they have been reduced to €52.45. For a waterproof rainjacket that will see you through the Autumn, we love the Bayarma Lightweight Jacket in Crayon, modelled by Rochelle Humes. Waterproof, breathable and comfortable, the jacket features Isotex 5000 polyester fabric and taped seams to fully protect against rain. It’s RRP is €110, but it’s currently just €32.95 on regatta.com/ie. Use code JACKETS10 for an extra 10% off.