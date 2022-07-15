Spencer Matthews reveals 'public place' he and wife Vogue Williams had sex

Spencer Matthews left his wife Vogue Williams red faced this week after sharing that the couple have sex “in public places.”
The pair are known for being very open about their relationship, but the former Made in Chelsea star took it a step further on the most recent episode of their podcast.
The 33-year-old made the confession following a question from a fan who asked: “What’s the strangest activity you’ve ever done together?”
“We obviously can't talk about that on the pod,” Matthews quipped.
"I don't think we've done anything that strange,” Williams protested, leading her husband to remark that they’ve done “all kinds of weird shit.”
“We have sex in public places,” Matthews then admitted to his wife’s horror.
When asked where, he supplied, “the sauna.”
The Howth-born TV presenter then cut off her husband saying, “we’re not getting into that!”
The pair, who share three children, Otto, Gigi and Theodore, frequently talk about their sex life on their own podcast, and William’s podcast with comedian Joanne McNally,
Williams recently revealed she has landed a brand new TV show which will air next month on E4.